"He's managed a miracle" - Alex de Minaur credits young superfan for helping him beat Daniil Medvedev in French Open 4R upset

Alex de Minaur had his loudest supporter back in the crowd during his 2024 French Open fourth-round triumph over Daniil Medvedev. The Australian disclosed that he connected with the child on social media and invited him to the game.

De Minaur was up against German Jan-Lenard Struff in the third round of the competition. The Aussie lost the first set but came back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

During the match, there was a young supporter who was cheering for each of De Minaur's points. The pair embraced after the match, and the official X account of the French Open posted a video of it. The Aussie reposted the video and asked his followers to help him find the youngster.

Trending

Expand Tweet

De Minaur found the young man and invited him to watch his fourth-round clash against fifth-seed Medvedev. 11th-seed De Minaur, who had lost the opening set 4-6, prevailed in a manner reminiscent of his victory in the third round. He defeated Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in a match that ended in two hours and 49 minutes.

De Minaur met the youngster again after the match and the French Open's X account posted about it with the caption:

"A Roland-Garros story."

Expand Tweet

During his post-match press conference, the 25-year-old mentioned how he found the young supporter through social media.

"100% I mean, he's managed a miracle. He's with me. I might have to get him on tour week in and week out. We found him obviously through the beautiful world of social media...," De Minaur said.

"We got him to the match he came with his whole crew with his mate and his coach and yeah it was great to see him out there again," he added.

de Minaur to have his young superfan's support during French Open QF

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 French Open.

During his post-match press conference after beating Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur mentioned that he could hear his young superfan despite the court's 'big' dimensions.

"I can, even on that big court, I could hear him after every single point and it's a distinctive voice so it's great to see," De Minaur said.

The Aussie confirmed the presence of the kid during his upcoming quarterfinal.

"He'll be around I think he'll be you know chilling with me tomorrow on my practice day and of course, he'll be there for the very next match."

Alex De Minaur's best finish at a Major is a quarterfinal exit at the US Open in 2020. He has equaled his record at this year's French Open but will need all the support to break his record. A tough quarterfinal test awaits the Aussie as he will face the winner between Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune.