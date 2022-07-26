"He's someone who fights hard for every point, I think you can learn so many lessons from a great athlete like that" - Jack Draper on Rafael Nadal

Over the years, Rafael Nadal's willingness to fight hard for every point has inspired athletes within and outside the tennis fraternity. His humility and attitude often complement his fighting spirit.

In an interview with British GQ, British player Jack Draper has highlighted the same and reckons that there are many lessons to be learnt from a great athlete like the Spaniard.

"Just the way he [Rafael Nadal] operates on a tennis court and off the court as well. His attitude, I think everyone can see that in any sport. He is someone who fights hard for every point. He's a very humble guy. I think you can learn so many lessons from a great athlete like that," said the 20-year-old.

Draper was a Wimbledon runner-up as a junior when he lost to Jason Tseng of Taiwan in the 2018 finals. Incidentally, the Briton defeated 2022 Hamburg European champion Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals back then.

Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit on display at French Open and Wimbledon this year

Rafael Nadal after beating Djokovic at the French Open

Rafael Nadal's ability to overcome physical ailments and pain was on display once again this season.

Not many gave the Spaniard a chance ahead of the French Open quarterfinals against Novak Djokovic, especially since the Serb was in sublime form and hadn't dropped a set while Nadal himself was in pain on the eve of the contest.

Defying the odds, the 36-year-old got past his arch rival en route to a record-extending 14th title.

At Wimbledon, the Mallorcan ignored his father's pleas to withdraw following abdominal pain in his quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz.

The American, who had beaten the Mallorcan in the finals of the Indian Wells Open earlier this year, did everything he possibly could to knock out his wounded opponent but ended up on the losing side, going down 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Speaking after the match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner said that he "enjoyed" contests of this nature, which further highlighted his fighting spirit.

“I enjoy a lot playing these kind of matches. It was a tough afternoon against a great player. It was not easy at all, I’m just very happy to be in the semi-finals. The abdominal is not going well. I had to find a way to serve a little bit different. For a moment I thought I might not be able to finish the match,” Nadal said.

