"He's my uncle; I don't think he will want me to lose, but he's a professional" - Rafael Nadal on Uncle Toni managing Felix Auger-Aliassime

Ahead of his French Open fourth-round clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday, Rafael Nadal made an interesting observation about his Uncle Toni, who now coaches the Canadian.

The 13-time champion extended his winning streak in French Open third-round matches to 17-0 following a straight-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday. Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, saw off Filip Krajinovic, also in straight sets, to set up a meeting wtih Nadal.

In his press conference following his win over Zandschulp, Nadal was asked if his uncle would have split loyalties during Nadal's fourth-round match with Auger-Aliassime.

The 35-year-old said that from a personal perspective, Toni would not want his nephew to lose. However, considering the consummate professional that Toni is, he'll do everything possible to prepare Auger-Aliassime for the match. The Spaniard said:

"He's my uncle. I don't think he will be able to want me to lose, without a doubt, but he's a professional, and he's with another player. I don't know what's gonna happen, if he's gonna stay in the box or not, but I don't care. I have zero problem with that. So it's not a story at all for me. I know what's the feelings that we have between each other.

Nadal added that he's unconcerned that his uncle will be in his opponent's corner on Sunday, saying:

"I know he wants the best for me. Now he's helping another player. But honestly, for me, it's zero problem, and I know he wants the best for me."

"He's one of the players in better shape on the tour" - Rafael Nadal on Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal improved to 108-3 at Roland Garros following his third-round win over Zandschulp. However, he now faces the in-form Felix Aiuger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals.

Nadal won the pair's only meeting in the Round of 32 at the 2019 Masters but anticipates a sterner test on Sunday. The Rotterdam champion made the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome before arriving at Roland Garros.

Ahead of his fourth-round clash against Auger-Aliassime, Nadal said that he would have to play at a 'high level' to get the better of the Canadian. He said:

"He's one of the players in better shape on the tour, without a doubt. He's the fourth in the race, that tops myself, and he's a top-10 player in the ranking. It's a round of 16. I know I have to play at a very high level to have chances to keep going. Gonna be good test. In some way, that's what I need."

If Nadal beats Auger-Aliassime, he could meet top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster quarterfinal.

