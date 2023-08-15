Rafael Nadal had predicted months ago that Jannik Sinner would win his first Masters 1000 title in 2023, with the Italian proving the 22-time Grand Slam champion right by lifting the Canadian Open trophy on Sunday.

The ATP had invited players in February to answer a simple question - "Who will win their very first Masters 1000 title?"

Nadal, along with Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jack Draper, and Lorenzo Musetti, had backed Sinner to achieve the feat. Kokkinakis suggested it was time for Sinner to finally have titles to his name.

"Jannik Sinner will win his first 1000 Masters. I think he’s been knocking on the door for a little while now… he’s class," Kokkinakis said.

Draper mentioned he liked watching Sinner play.

"Jannik Sinner! I think he hasn’t won one yet but I think he’s a great up-and-coming player and it’s always good to watch him play, so I think he will win," he answered.

Sinner's compatriot Musetti praised the World No. 6 for his performances on hardcourts and picked him as his answer to the question.

"He has a great game. He’s playing really well. He can do pretty well even in the outdoor specially on the hard [surface]. So I think he can win it because he deserves it," said Musetti.

Apart from the young guns, Nadal was the only experienced one to answer the question right.

"Jannik Sinner. He was close, he’s young, he’s growing… He has the right potential… why not," the Spaniard stated.

Jannik Sinner is yet to win a set against Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner greet each other.

Rafael Nadal boasts a 3-0 head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner. Interestingly, the duo has so far played each other only on claycourts, with Sinner yet to win a set against the Spaniard.

Both came face-to-face for the first time in the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros in 2020. Nadal convincingly defeated the Italian 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1, and later went on to lift the trophy in Paris.

Their second meeting also went in the Spaniard's favor as Sinner went down 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 32 match at the Italian Open in May 2021. The two then met the next month in the fourth round at the French Open, with Nadal crushing the Italian 7-5, 6-3, 6-0.

After the loss, Sinner was asked about his failure to win even a set against Nadal.

"It's a long way to go to win against Rafa," he replied.

