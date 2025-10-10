"He could steal everything in my house" – Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Gael Monfils & others recall wild & awkward encounters with doping officials

Jessica Pegula, Gael Monfils, Madison Keys, and other athletes have recalled wild anecdotes of their encounters with doping officials. All the players are in the middle of the ongoing 2025 tennis season. While Pegula recently advanced to the semifinal round of the Wuhan Open after besting Katerina Siniakova, Keys' latest appearance was at the US Open, and Monfils last competed in the Chengdu Open in September.

Ad

The athletes recently sat for a media conversation, where they opened up about wild encounters with doping control officers.

Monfils revealed that he was 21 when he faced an awkward encounter with a doping official after he returned home from a long night of partying at 5:45 am. He said that five minutes after he fell asleep, the officer showed up at his door. Revealing a hilarious yet awkward situation, he said that the officer waited for 10 hours for his test after he said that he couldn't pee right away.

Ad

Trending

"It’s not that I don’t want to pee. I’ll be honest – I’ve been out. I peed like five minutes ago. I can’t. I woke up at 3pm, the guy was scrolling his phone. [I say] ‘Hey, bro.’ I pee. So he was waiting for me for 10 hours. He could steal everything in my house," said Monfils, via The Guardian.

Ad

Following Monfils, Keys revealed her story of how she got one strike, stating that doping tests could be stressful. Opening up about her experience, she said that she faced the situation while traveling for a tournament.

"We ran to the hotel, packed and got on a plane two hours later and I forgot to update my whereabouts [to say] that I wasn’t going to be in Beijing – I was going to be on a plane. They came the next morning. I remember landing in Linz and immediately sobbing, like: ‘Oh no, I have a strike.’ It’s so stressful," said Madison Keys.

Ad

Pegula, on the other hand, spoke about the doping tests, stating that she was not okay with anyone else handling her whereabouts.

"I do it by myself. I just would never want someone else doing that because if they messed up, I’d be livid," said Jessica Pegula.

Jessica Pegula expressed about playing tennis after becoming mother

In one of the latest episodes of 'The Player's Box Podcast,' Jessica Pegula opened up about playing tennis after becoming a mother. When another host of the podcast, Jennifer Brady, asked about her career in tennis after motherhood, she replied that there was no possibility of her playing tennis after she had a child.

Ad

"No. There is no chance I would come back after having a kid. I admire and respect the ones that do but that's just not on the cards for me. I cannot see myself doing that at all," said Jessica Pegula. (from 11:59)

Ad

Along with Pegula, Madison Keys also shared her point of view, echoing Pegula, stating that she already faces a hard time traveling and managing her tight schedule; however, adding a baby to it will make it tougher for her.

Jessica Pegula is engaged to her long-term counterpart, Taylor Gahagen, and Keys got married to her coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, in November 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More