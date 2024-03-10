"He stole my hoodie but go like his photo or whatever" - Coco Gauff jokingly takes a swipe at her younger brother Codey while promoting him

Coco Gauff recently took a dig at her younger brother Codey for stealing her hoodie.

Gauff has grown up under the same roof as her two brothers Codey, 16, and Cameron, 10. Gauff shares an amicable bond with both her siblings.

She recently pulled Codey's leg for wearing her hoodie and posting a picture with it on Instagram. At the same time, however, she asked her followers to show some love to Codey's new post as she shared his carousel on her Story and wrote:

"He stole my hoodie but go like his photo or whatever. My hoodie was missing for months and he just pops options on da gram with it."

Coco Gauff's recent Instagram Story

Gauff is currently competing at the Indian Wells and has reached the third round. On Saturday, March 9, she staged a comeback win over France's Clara Burel in the second round after having received a bye in the first.

The third seed will next face Lucia Bronzetti on Monday, March 11, to book her place in the pre-quarterfinals.

"The crowd is going to be with you unless you're playing another American" - Coco Gauff on playing tournaments held in the USA

Coco Gauff

After her win over Clara Burel, Coco Gauff fielded several questions from the media. Among other topics, she spoke about the advantage of being an American at a home tournament like the one at Indian Wells.

"When playing in the States, 100 percent. You know the crowd is going to be with you unless you're playing another American. They definitely were trying to root me on, especially in the tough moments. I'm glad I was able to come out through at the end," Gauff said.

Notably, Coco Gauff will turn 20 on Wednesday, March 13. As she is on the cusp of bidding adieu to her teenage, a journalist asked her to reflect on the moments that made her life as a teenager fun and memorable.

"The most fun part, hmm, I think just the friends I've made along the way so far. Yeah, I met a lot of cool people. Made a lot of friends. Yeah, the support system I have is great," she replied.

Gauff wishes to lead a stressless life after turning 20, adding:

"I would just tell myself just to relax a little bit more. You know, that's probably going to be the thing I need to tell myself my whole life. So just relax and enjoy the ride."