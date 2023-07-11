"He has to take care of our cat" - Marketa Vondrousova jokes about husband staying home instead of attending her first Wimbledon semi-final

In a thrilling Wimbledon quarterfinal match, Czech tennis star Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over Jessica Pegula in three sets. This means she would be making her first-ever appearance in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

After the match, she candidly revealed the reasons why her husband wasn't present to cheer her on - an obligation regarding their pet cat back home in Prague.

During a gripping encounter with Pegula, Vondrousova initially took the first set 6-4 before succumbing to her opponent in the second set 2-6. However, she rallied back in the final set to claim it 6-4 and, with it, the victory.

After her remarkable comeback win, Vondrousova was asked about her husband's absence from the audience.

"No, he's at home," she said.

When asked if her husband might join her in London for the upcoming semi-finals, she laughingly added:

"We'll see. I don't know. I think for semis he won't come. We'll see what happens. He has to work. He has to take care of our cat. He has to stay home."

During the post-match press conference, Marketa Vondrousova also discussed the role that her husband played in her successful turnaround during the rain break. While she was alone in the waiting room, she chatted with her husband on the phone.

"He just said, 'Try to fight. You are playing good. You are playing great match,'" she shared.

Vondrousova believes that the break and the phone call helped her shift momentum in her favor.

In the semi-finals, Marketa Vondrousova is set to play against Elina Svitolina, whom she admires for her resilience and ability to balance a successful tennis career with motherhood.

"It's incredible what she did. She received a wild card and she's in semis. It's incredible. I feel like it's such a short time after a baby. She's doing amazing things," Vondrousova expressed her admiration for Svitolina.

Marketa Vondrousova triumphs over fourth seed Jessica Pegula, advances to Wimbledon 2023 semifinals

Marketa Vondrousova plays a forehand in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2023

In a gripping quarter-final encounter on Tuesday, Marketa Vondrousova triumphed over American fourth-seed Jessica Pegula, with a scoreline of 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

The commencement of the match saw a rapid exchange of leads as spectators gradually filled the stands. Out of the first nine games in the opening set, five resulted in service breaks.

However, the defining moment of the set came at 4-4 when Marketa Vondrousova capitalized on a baseline rally error by Pegula, gaining the critical break.

The 24-year-old Vondrousova managed to set the ball rolling towards her first Grand Slam semi-final since her spectacular journey to the final at the French Open in 2019. She served an ace to achieve the set point, and then confidently finished it off.

The contest took an unexpected turn in the second set when Pegula began to find her footing. By strategically approaching the net more frequently, she turned the tables and seized an early break, which led to her 4-1 lead. A brilliant low volley at 5-2 allowed the American to break again, thus equalizing the match.

As the final set kicked off, it seemed like the tide was in favor of the 29-year-old Pegula. After saving three break points in the initial games, she managed to force Vondrousova to go long, securing another break.

However, the rollercoaster match had one more surprise in store. Post the closing of the roof due to the forecasted rain, Marketa Vondrousova managed to break back twice more upon resumption. She followed this up with a stellar baseline game, breaking Pegula's resistance to lead 5-4.

Marketa Vondrousova served out the match, confirming her semi-final berth. She joins the ranks of Zheng Jie (2008) and Barbora Strycova (2019), becoming the third woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after overcoming four seeded opponents.

