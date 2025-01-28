"He was very uncomfortable" - Madison Keys reveals how she 'forced' husband Bjorn Fratangelo to coach her

Madison Keys recently spoke about the nature of her coaching relationship with her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo. The 2025 Australian Open champion disclosed that the former ATP pro was hesitant to initially give her tips after becoming her coach two years ago.

Keys won her maiden Major title in Melbourne in scintillating fashion. The American defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina en route to the triumph, finally putting her US Open final heartbreak from 2017 behind her.

Madison Keys recently made an appearance on Good Morning America. During the interaction, co-host Robin Roberts probed her on the experience of being coached by Bjorn Fratangelo, who she married last November.

In response, the 29-year-old spoke positively about their marriage but conceded that the former ATP World No. 99 had his reservations about trying to iron out the kinks in her game.

Trending

"Things have been good, yeah! I mean, being married so far has been a breeze. It's been amazing," Madison Keys said on the latest episode of Good Morning America. "He started helping me about a year and a half, two years ago, and he really didn't want to. He said he was very uncomfortable with telling me what to do and did not want to do it. I basically had to force him to come with me."

The World No. 7 also expressed delight at having Fratangelo by her side during her Australian Open triumph:

"And then, it's just been really nice. He played when we first started dating, we would spend time together and see each other. It's been amazing," she added. "But to be able to now achieve this goal, we were able to do it together, which is perfect."

Bjorn Fratangelo's heartfelt letter to Madison Keys following Australian Open triumph: "For 8 years, I have watched you wonder if and when your time would come"

Following Madison Keys' against-all-odds title victory at the 2025 Australian Open on Sunday (Jan. 26), Bjorn Fratangelo took to his Instagram handle to express admiration for his wife and look back on their journey together.

"For 8 years, I have watched you wonder if and when your time would come. Sometimes, you thought it never would. I never cared about any of that because to me you’re so much more than what you do with a racquet," Fratangelo wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Through your lowest of lows and all the highs, you stuck with it and finally get what you truly deserve."

Fratangelo, meanwhile, competed on the ATP Tour and the Challengers circuit in 2012-23. During his career, the American played in the main draw of all four Major tournaments. He won four Challenger and eight ITF Futures titles, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback