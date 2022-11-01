"He wants more and I think he wants his first Major" - Tracy Austin on Frances Tiafoe's next target after dream US Open run

It has been a breakthrough season for Frances Tiafoe, having registered some impressive results in 2022. He reached the semifinals of the US Open, defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal en route.

Since then, he's managed to sustain his level and reach the final of the Tokyo Open, where he lost to fellow American Taylor Fritz.

Speaking in a Tennis Channel video, former World No. 1 Tracy Austin stated that she too has been impressed with the consistency and level of Tiafoe this season.

"I think the professionalism he has shown more throughout the year. His ability to play point by point and not have some of those lapses has really started to kick in. That builds on itself," she said.

Austin also pointed out that Tiafoe has gained more confidence since beating Nadal and Andrey Rublev in New York and has gotten 'the taste' of playing night matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"He's got to win more matches, gets more confidence and beating Nadal at the US Open doesn't hurt following it up by beating Rublev. That would have been a match where Francis would have let down before but he puts his paddle to the metal and takes Alcaraz too five sets," she said.

"I think that he thinks that before I was a little satisfied band wasn't as professional as I could have. But now he's gotten the taste of it getting to the semis of the US Open and those late night matches, he wants more and I think he wants his first major," she added.

“The craziest two weeks of my life, stuff you dream about doing" - Frances Tiafoe on his US Open run

Frances Tiafoe in action against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Frances Tiafoe described his 2022 US Open run as "the craziest two weeks" of his life. He said it was "awesome" that so many people were screaming his name and pushing him on.

“(It was) the craziest two weeks of my life. Stuff you dream about doing. Seeing people like screaming your name, just loving what you're doing. That's awesome. That's what it's all about," he stated.

"To see them experience me beat Rafa Nadal, they've seen me have big wins, but to beat those Mount Rushmore guys, for them, I can't imagine what was going through their heads … I mean, they're going to remember today for the rest of their lives,” he added.

