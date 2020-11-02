Rafael Nadal has won 35 Masters 1000 titles in his career, which is one short of Novak Djokovic’s all-time record tally. But while the Serb has completed a Career Double Golden Masters - that is, winning each Masters at least twice - Nadal is yet to triumph even once at two separate Masters tournaments.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Miami and Paris, and his record in the French capital is far shabbier than Miami. Rafael Nadal has made the final at Paris-Bercy just once in seven attempts, and that was way back in 2007.

But the Paris Masters tournament director - and former champion himself - Guy Forget thinks Nadal's chances of winning the event this year are quite bright.

While speaking to L’Equipe, the 55-year-old remarked that Rafael Nadal’s game was at a higher level than usual at this year’s French Open. Forget specifically highlighted the depth on Nadal’s groundstrokes, courtesy of his more aggressive approach.

“He has the weapons to do it, in particular by imposing his ball length,” Forget said. “I found him performing at this level this year at Roland Garros. He found I think more depth by playing a little differently.”

Rafael Nadal famously outplayed Novak Djokovic in the final at Roland Garros, dropping just seven games all match. Nadal made things especially difficult for the Serb with his depth-heavy shots, as he hit them a bit earlier than he normally does on clay.

Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open

Guy Forget believes that a similar tactical approach could see Rafael Nadal finally triumphing on the indoor hardcourts of the Paris Masters.

"With these patterns, he can win at Bercy,” Forget remarked.

The Mallorcan’s chances are further boosted this time around with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both missing in action. More importantly, Rafael Nadal is coming into the tournament fully fit and refreshed, which has rarely been the case in previous years.

Rafael Nadal and his underwhelming record at the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 Rolex Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal had made the final of the Paris Masters in his very first main draw appearance in 2007. He had gotten past the likes of Mikhail Youzhny and Marcos Baghdatis, before going down to David Nalbandian in the final.

But things have gone downhill since; in six subsequent attempts, Nadal hasn't made it past the semis even once. The Spaniard has also missed a whopping six editions of the tournament due to injury or fitness-related concerns (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018).

Even in the editions he has played, Rafael Nadal has frequently had to call it quits mid-way due to physical issues. In 2008 Rafael Nadal was forced to retire against Nikolay Davydenko after just one set played. Then in 2017 and 2019 the Spaniard handed his opponents - Filip Krajinovic and Denis Shapovalov respectively - walkovers.

But Nadal would be hoping that he remains fit this time around, given that he isn’t coming into the tournament with any pre-existing physical ailments.