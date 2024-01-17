"He whipped my butt" - Chris Evert hits the tennis court with her son Alexander Mill, shares glimpse of their 'little workout’

Chris Evert recently gave fans a sneak peek into her workout session with her eldest son, Alexander Mill.

Evert retired in 1989 after a successful career that saw her clinch 18 Grand Slam singles titles. Despite her recent cancer diagnosis and turning 69 in December 2023, she hasn't shied away from hitting the court again.

On Tuesday (January 16), Evert shared a picture on her Instagram feed featuring her and her first son, Alexander, holding rackets after their workout.

“Out for a little workout with my eldest… He whipped my butt” Evert captioned along with a red heart emoji.

Chris Evert gave birth to her first son, Alexander, in 1991 at Broward General Hospital — the same hospital where she was born. Evert was first married to former British tennis player John Lloyd; however, the couple divorced in April 1987 without having any children together.

It was during her second marriage with American former alpine ski racer Andy Mill that she gave birth to her three sons. After the birth of her first son Alexander in 1991, she also welcomed their second child, Nicholas Mill, in 1994. Her third son, Colton Jack Mill, was born in 1996.

Chris Evert and Andy Mill eventually divorced in 2006. Evert later married legendary Australian golfer Greg Norman, but the union only lasted for 18 months as they separated in December 2009.

A brief look at Chris Evert’s professional career

Evert won 18 Grand Slam titles

Chris Evert had a 17-year-long career and is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, male or female. During her career, she won a total of 157 singles trophies, including 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

Evert stands behind only Martina Navratilova on the list of tennis players with the most singles trophies, with the latter amassing 167 trophies in the Open Era. In the doubles category, Evert won 37 trophies, including three Grand Slam doubles titles.

The American currently holds the record for being the only WTA player to have reached 34 singles Grand Slam finals. She won seven French Open titles, lifted four consecutive US Open titles between 1975 and 1978, had 13 consecutive years of winning at least one Major, and achieved seven runners-up finishes at Wimbledon, among many other accomplishments.

During her career, the American spent a cumulative 260 weeks as the World No.1, ranking behind Serena Williams (319 weeks), Martina Navratilova (332 weeks), and Steffi Graf (377 weeks) in the women's category.

After her retirement, Chris Evert and her brother John founded the Chris Evert Tennis Academy in Florida in 1996. Evert also joined ESPN in 2011 as an analyst and has been working with the sports company until December 2023, when she announced that she would be going on a hiatus due to her cancer diagnosis.