"He will go down in history as the ancient warriors of Troy"- Dr. Angel Martin on Rafael Nadal 

In a recent column for Marca, Rafael Nadal's long-time physician, Dr. Angel Martin, showered praise on the Spaniard after his 2022 Australian Open triumph. Claiming that Nadal is "invincible" and an "icon" in society, Dr. Martin highlighted that the 21-time Grand Slam winner will leave "a fabulous legacy for eternity" after hanging up his racket.

The current World No. 5 won his 21st Major title at the Melbourne Slam last Sunday after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the finals. After going two sets down, the Spaniard made an incredible comeback and won the Australian Open title after 13 years.

In the column, Dr. Angel Martin hailed Nadal as an "extraordinary guy" who has the power to turn his "private sacrifices into great public recognition". He also compared the Spaniard to the "ancient warriors of Troy" after witnessing his competitive spirit on the court in Melbourne.

IG: @beritarmadridcf_ @BeritaRMadridCF Dr. Angel Martín membawa Ramos, Iker, Míchel, Nadal, Feliciano & Ferrer bersma utk sbuah acara pd hari Senin. [Marca] http://t.co/NdYPfQOja6 Dr. Angel Martín membawa Ramos, Iker, Míchel, Nadal, Feliciano & Ferrer bersma utk sbuah acara pd hari Senin. [Marca] http://t.co/NdYPfQOja6

"In Australia, we witness the triumph of bravery. To the victory of an extraordinary guy who turns his enormous private sacrifices into a great public recognition. Rafa gives it all. To the limit. You cannot demand more than you demand of yourself. And Rafa cannot be asked for more," wrote Dr. Martin.

"He will go down in history as the ancient warriors of Troy, invincible, becoming an icon for society. He will leave a fabulous legacy for eternity," added the doctor.

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open 2022 title

Dr. Martin also stressed that along with his coaching team and "Uncle Toni's lessons," Nadal has devised an "infallible formula" that allows him to finish on the winning side on most occasions.

"To his physical power and mental strength, he adds a perfect team: Marc, Sebastián, Carlos, Rafael, Costa, Benito and the lessons of uncle Toni. All this forms an extraordinary cocktail, an infallible formula with which he manages to ensure that those small details that make the difference between defeat and victory always fall on his side," mentioned Dr. Martin.

"Rafael Nadal is a colossal champion whose name is already written in gold letters in the history of tennis and international sport"- Dr. Angel Martin

Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open 2022 title

In the same column, calling Nadal a "colossal champion," Dr. Martin also stated that his name has already been written in "gold letters" in the history of the sport. He also remarked that the 'King of Clay' is an "elite athlete" whose "flame" will keep burning.

"Rafa is a colossal champion whose name is already written in gold letters in the history of tennis and international sport. But also, he has that simplicity that makes him great. He is not just an elite athlete. Rafa is human and close. He is great in every way. His flame will never go out," concluded Dr. Martin.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17 #Nadal : "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". #Nadal: "I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do. Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective". https://t.co/lv0f2KfmF1

Also Read Article Continues below

After his Australian Open success, Rafael Nadal will probably play at the Acapulco Open, which kicks off on 21 February 21.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya