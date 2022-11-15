"He will be ready" - Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya remains positive about Spaniard ahead of 2023 season

Despite his recent injury struggles, 2022 has been a hugely successful year for Rafael Nadal. He has won two Grand Slam titles this season — a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title and his career's second Australian Open.

Nadal's coach Carlos Moya believes that despite his injury struggles in recent months, the Spaniard will be ready for the 2023 season and will be a contender at big events. He stated that the former World No. 1 is always ready to evolve himself and remains motivated for the upcoming season.

"He is willing to still keep evolving and being competitive, so as long as that happens and his body holds up well he will be ready. He will be ready for next year, he is motivated, he has proved he can still play well and be a contender to win big tournaments,” Moya told Eurosport.

The 46-year-old, who believes it has been a successful 2022 season for the 22-time Major winner, mentioned that Nadal has been unlucky with injuries.

“He’s won two Slams, when you win two Slams in a year it’s always a good year, no matter what happens after that. He has been a bit unlucky with injuries, two bad injuries during the year, but he’s a great competitor and fighter, and we don’t give up and we still believe there is a chance to play well here," he stated.

“It’s not the best start we could expect" - Carlos Moya on Rafael Nadal's chances at the ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal returns a shot to Taylor Fritz at the Nitto ATP Final - Day One

The ATP Finals is one of the few tournaments Nadal has not been able to win in his illustrious career. He lost in the opening round-robin match against Taylor Fritz in straight sets on Sunday.

Moya agreed that the loss was not the best start for Nadal, but he can still bounce back and win the event.

“It’s not the best start we could expect but that’s the good thing about this tournament, even having a bad day you still have a chance to qualify. We believe there is still a chance, obviously, that he will have to play better but we hope he will do it," said Moya.

The former French Open champion praised Fritz for producing a high level during the encounter.

“The opponent [Fritz] was great and didn’t give him a chance to play his game. Rafa served well but the other parts of his game didn’t work and when you play like that in these conditions against such a good opponent then we saw what happened," he added.

