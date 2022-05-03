"He will be a reference for many years for the way he has, for his way of playing." - Spanish Tennis President Miguel Diaz on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has had an incredible year thus far and has received an outpouring of praise from peers and pundits alike, with the latest being Spanish Tennis Federation president Miguel Diaz.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Miguel Diaz outlined the rise of Alcaraz into a title contender. He also spoke about how the future of Spanish tennis is in safe hands with the likes of Alcaraz and Paula Badosa carrying the mantle forward for future generations. Diaz said:

"They are two very young players and we have a lot of future ahead of us with them. References are always needed in all sports. Paula is the number two in the world and is a reference and Carlitos is incredible what he is achieving with 18 years."

Diaz continued, adding that the federation's help proved crucial for Alcaraz and helped him become an elite player and a reference for many years and players.

"We are very proud that when he needed the help the most, two and three years ago, the Federation helped him a lot and that this has helped him to be in the elite. He will be a reference for many years for the way he has, for his way of playing ... People are very excited about him."

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season so far

Carlos Alacaraz with the Barcelona Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves with incredible performances on tour, winning three titles in 2022 so far and won maiden ATP 500 and ATP 1000 Masters events in Rio and Miami respectively. The Spaniard came into the claycourt season with momentum and an abundance of confidence.

After a setback at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month where he lost to Sebastian Korda in the second round, Carlos Alcaraz reigned supreme in Barcelona.

He beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex De Minaur and Pablo Carreno Busta en route to the trophy and will pose a serious threat in the rest of the claycourt tournaments this year, especially at the French Open. With the win in Barcelona, Alcaraz broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

With very few points to defend until the US hardcourt swing, he could find himself in the top-5 in a few months' time as he gears up for the Madrid Masters.

