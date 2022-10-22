"He worked with Serena for years, always find an excuse for white girls cheating" - Tennis fans criticize Pam Shriver's cryptic tweet on Simona Halep doping scandal

Former doubles World No. 1 Pam Shriver posted a cryptic message on social media regarding Simona Halep's doping scandal.

The Romanian received a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) after testing positive for Roxadustat, a prohibited substance.

In her tweet, Pam Shriver warned players against "totally changing" their coaching teams.

"Players on all tours at all levels, beware of totally changing your team and letting go of all trusted and familiar colleagues of years and years. It’s easy to be manipulated and controlled by people good at controlling and manipulating," the American wrote.

While Shriver did not explicitly mention Halep's doping scandal, many naturally assumed that her tweet was aimed at Patrick Mouratoglou, who became the Romanian's coach earlier this year.

Several fans criticized Shriver for the insinuation, with one Twitter user pointing out that Mouratoglou had worked with Serena Williams for years without any such issues.

"You should be ashamed to insinuate and put this on Patrick! He worked with Serena for years and not once did she test positive for anything! Always find an excuse for white girls cheating," their tweet read.

Another fan stated that there was no reason to assume that Mouratoglou had anything to do with Halep's doping scandal.

"You’d better have something to back this up Shriver. I don’t like Mouratoglou but there’s absolutely no reason to assume any of this is related to him. Do we think players don’t make their own choices," their tweet read.

One fan wrote pointed out that Halep was a grown woman who had the freedom to make her own choices.

"Simona Halep is a victim? C’mon. She’s a grown ass woman who has agency over herself. No one can make her do anything she doesn’t want to do. And the insinuation that this is somehow Patrick’s fault is baseless and irresponsible," they wrote.

Here are some more reactions to Pam Shriver's tweet:

Simona Halep issues strong message after provisional suspension

Simona Halep in action at the Canadian Open

Simona Halep took to social media on Friday to address her doping suspension, stating that she would "fight until the end" to prove that she never knowingly took a prohibited substance.

"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance named Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock in my life. Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never crossed my mind once, as it is totally against the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely coonfused and betrayed," Simona Halep tweeted.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It's not about the titles or money. It's about honor or the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years," she added.

