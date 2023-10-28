"Heart attacks during this match" - Holger Rune's sister Alma awestruck after Dane's thrilling Basel QF win

World No. 6 Holger Rune's sister, Alma Rune, was left in awe after her brother won a thrilling quarterfinal match at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel.

Rune entered the ATP 500 tournament in Basel following a streak of poor results in previous tournaments. However, it appears that he has improved his game under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker.

The 20-year-old defeated Miomir Kecmanovic and Sebastian Baez in the first two rounds to advance to the quarterfinal where his opponent was unseeded Tomas Etcheverry.

The game was a nail-biter, especially the third set, which featured a tiebreak. But the top seed got the last laugh eventually and reached the semifinal with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(6).

Following that, Holger Rune's big sister, Alma, who had been watching the match, took to Instagram to express how she felt so nervous throughout, writing:

"5142452 heart attacks during this match but let's gooo @holgerrune, you just keep impressing."

Holger Rune after Basel QF win: "I have never had as much luck in my life"

In an on-court interview, Holger Rune stated that winning against a resilient Tomas Etcheverry in the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel quarterfinal was 'super difficult' for him. He admitted it was pure luck that helped him come through the match.

"It was super difficult and Tomas has played great all tournament and had a super season. It was a fun match to play. I was super lucky at the end, I have never had as much luck in my life," Rune said.

The Dane added he felt bad for his opponent as the Argentine lost the match at the last minute. However, he also took a moment to express his pride in his own performance.

"Of course I am happy to win, but I feel for him as I know how it feels myself when these kind of things happen. I am happy with my level. It was a tough match physically, so I am proud of myself," Rune said.

Holger Rune has an interesting semifinal match ahead, as he is going to compete against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The match carries some extra weight as the duo battled it out in the final of the same tournament last year where the Canadian won.

So, the Dane has a golden opportunity to avenge his loss and move one step closer to capturing his first title with his coach, Boris Becker.