"Heart is happy"- Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved joyous as American secures Shanghai Masters QF berth

Sebastian Korda's partner, Ivana Nedved, expressed pure joy as the American secured a quarterfinal berth at the Shanghai Masters.

Korda has been in sensational form in the last couple of weeks, amassing nine wins out of eleven matches. He continued his purple patch in Shanghai, outclassing Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets en route to the last eight.

Celebrating her boyfriend's remarkable achievement, Ivana Nedved shared a snapshot of Korda from the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena. She felt ecstatic to see the American reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

"Quarters baby, heart is happy," Ivana Nedved said on her Instgram account

Ivana Nedved shares a pictures of Sebastian Korda in Shanghai

While the duration of their relationship remains unclear, Korda shared their first picture together on Instagram in September 2021. The photo depicted the couple warmly embracing on the beach.

Ivana is a marketing graduate from Italy and has previously worked with notable organizations such as Condé Nast Italia, CONI, and Alpha Romeo. She is also the daughter of Pavel Nedved, a retired Czech footballer, celebrated as one of the most accomplished players in his country.

Korda is three wins away from lifting his first Masters 1000 title on the ATP tour. His next opponent is fellow American Ben Shelton. The youngster put up a scintillating performance against Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, snapping the Italian's seven-match win streak in a close three-set contest 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

"I'm really excited whenever Americans are going deep in the draw" - Ben Shelton looks forward to facing Sebastian Korda in Shanghai Masters quarterfinals

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 9: Sebastian Korda

Ben Shelton is looking forward to facing Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0 and both players are also making their first appearance in the quarterfinals of an ATP Masters 1000 event.

Shelton expressed great enthusiasm for the all-American encounter and eagerly anticipated competing against a player he considered to be in excellent form.

"I'm really excited whenever Americans are going deep in the draw, it's something really cool for me to see, so one of us will be in the semifinals here in Shanghai, which is awesome," Ben Shelton said in his post-match interview

"But, yeah, looking forward to it. Sebe's a great guy and playing really, really good form. He beat the No. 2 player in the world, No. 3 player in the world, Medvedev, and arguably one of the best hard court seasons on tour. I think that shows how well Sebe's playing and, yeah, I'm really looking forward to a battle," he added.

Fans can expect an exciting battle between Shelton's power and Korda's finesse in the quarterfinals in Shanghai. The winner of this tie could take on Hubert Hurkacz or Fabian Marozsan in the last four.