"Heartbreaking on every single level" - Martina Navratilova expresses sadness over news of a kid's tragic death in Ukraine 

Former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media to express her sadness over the news of a boy dying in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The 11-year-old boy, who was rescued after an attack in the city of Mykolaiv in the last couple of days, recently passed away and the American took to social media to state that she was heartbroken at the news.

"Heartbreaking on every single level. The cruelty of man knows no bounds," said Navratilova.

"You can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer" - Martina Navratilova on her breast cancer diagnosis

Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel discussion at WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event.

Martina Navratilova revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 53. She mentioned that even the healthiest person could get cancer.

“I was so shocked that there was anything going on with my body. But you can be the healthiest person on the planet and still get cancer. You are definitely improving the odds by being healthy, but you’re not totally eliminating the possibility,” said the American.

Explaining how she found out about the diagnosis, the 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she did not have a mammogram in four years.

"In January in 2010, I had a mammogram. I thought it had been two years between my mammograms, but it has been four years. I had changed doctors and I hadn’t made an appointment to do the yearly exam. I just put it off. I was on the road all the time, so it’s hard to keep track," she said.

"When I finally went, they called me back the next week and said, “We need to take a closer look because something may be off.” I went in for the better mammogram and then they called again and said, “We still don’t like it. You need to go get a biopsy,” she added.

She revealed that she cried for only 15 seconds after getting the news as she quickly became determined to fight it and get better.

"So I went to do that. I remember lying upside down on a freezing cold table. The next day, my doctor called me and said it’s positive. I cried for about 15 seconds and then I said, OK, what do we do? What’s the next step?" she stated.

