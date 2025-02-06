Heartbreaking news for Bianca Andreescu ahead of highly-anticipated tennis comeback

Bianca Andreescu is one of the big names who have been missing from the tennis season this year. The former US Open champion has not played any matches in 2025 and a health scare has now pushed her comeback further.

Taking to social media, Andreescu, who was seen in action at the Japan Open in October last year, revealed that she was scheduled to participate at the Merida Open later this month.

The plans, however, have changed despite her training being on course because of an emergency appendectomy that the youngster had to undergo. She shared details in her Instagram story, saying she suddenly developed a sharp pain in her abdomen and eventually had to get her appendix removed.

Trending

In some positive news, the Canadian revealed that her surgery went smoothly and that she was in recovery. Detailing her changed comeback plan, Andreescu said she now planned to start her 2025 season during the claycourt swing.

"Hey everyone. Quick life update-training was going so well and I was very excited for the @wtameridaopen to be my first tournament of the 2025 season. However, I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy," Bianca Andreescu revealed.

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever. Thanks so much for all your support-can't wait to get back to competing!" she added.

Notably, Andreescu had also made a late start to the 2024 season amid injury concerns, not playing any matches all the way up till the French Open late in May.

A look back at Bianca Andreescu's injury-riddled 2024 season

Bianca Andreescu will miss the Sunshine Double following her latest health scare. (Source: Getty)

Bianca Andreescu began her 2024 season at the French Open, making the third round in her first tournament of the season. She also had some encouraging results on grass, staging deep runs at the lead-up tournaments to Wimbledon, where she also made the third round.

The Canadian failed to make an impact during the American hardcourt swing, failing to win any matches. She suffered a first-round exit at the US Open, where she was a champion in 2019, and later some more time off before playing a few matches in Asia.

Her prolonged absence that spanned the back end of the 2023 and the first quarter of the 2024 season had been earlier attributed to a back injury. With the latest setback, she is set to miss the Sunshine Double, which comprises the WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback