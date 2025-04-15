Heartbreaking scenes as Donna Vekic can't stop crying during shock Stuttgart loss

WTA star Donna Vekic was seen struggling with immense pain during her opening-round match in Stuttgart. Tears rolled through the Croatian player's eyes as she called for a medical timeout mid-match. It raised concerns about her well-being but also resulted in her unexpected exit from the WTA 500 event.

Vekic entered the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix event after failing to make it past the fourth round this season, dropping to No. 20 in the rankings.

The crowd in Stuttgart witnessed an unexpected turn of events, as Vekic halted proceedings due to a medical emergency. During her opening match against Jana Fett, the WTA star called for medical support.

Glimpses from the moment were shared on X by EdgeAI.

"Medical time out for Donna Vekic. Looks like she’s not feeling well, crying while doctor checks her vital signs. Vekic to serve next at 1-2 down in set 2 vs Jana Fett," the caption said.

Vekic eventually lost 7-6 (2), 6-4 to Fett, marking her second consecutive event where she faced a setback defeat in the opening round.

Donna Vekic's toppler Jana Fett to face major challenge in Stuttgart

Jana Fett at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Croatian WTA star Jana Fett has emerged as a dark horse at the ongoing WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

Donna Vekic's conqueror started her campaign from the qualifying rounds before beating Vekic in the round of 32. She next meets Iga Swiatek, the second seed, who begins her campaign on Wednesday, with the Pole winning her previous meeting with Fett at 2022 Wimbledon in straight sets.

Ranked outside the top 500, Jana Fett faces one of the biggest matches of her career against Swiatek, who's looking to reclaim the world No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka.

