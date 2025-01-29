'Heartbroken' Alexander Zverev cutting contrasting figure to 'laughing' Aryna Sabalenka after duo's Australian Open final loss intrigues Kim Clijsters

Kim Clijsters has touched upon the distinctive ways Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka processed their respective Australian Open final defeats. The Belgian, admittedly taught against suppressing negative emotions during her playing days, also touched upon Jannik Sinner consoling Zverev following their championship bout.

Zverev suffered his third consecutive Major final loss on Sunday, January 26, losing to Sinner 3-6, 6-7(4), 3-6. Sabalenka, meanwhile, put in a much better display than the men's World No. 2 during the women's singles final the day prior. The Belarusian took Madison Keys to the distance before succumbing 3-6, 6-2, 5-7.

Alexander Zverev looked distraught during the men's singles trophy ceremony. Sabalenka, unlike Zverev, seemingly took her defeat in a more accepting fashion as she was in good spirits while interacting with her team after the women's singles trophy ceremony.

Against that background, four-time Major winner Kim Clijsters spoke to Andy Roddick on the latter's podcast on the difference between the two players' handling of their Australian Open final defeats. The Belgian maintained that she was curious about Zverev's reaction to his Melbourne disappointment as it was at odds with how she was trained to deal with negative emotions by her tennis federation.

"You're not supposed to look weak, not show your negative emotions. At least for me that was the case, how we were brought up in the federation and you weren't allowed to show negative emotions," Kim Clijsters said on the latest episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast [from 29:00 onwards]. "But they're in there, right? So I'm curious, a guy like Zverev right now. You saw him, there was a moment Sinner went over to him and talked to him for a little bit."

"You could see how disappointed he was. It's different. You see Sabalenka, she's laughing, she's kinda joking to her team," she added [29:30]. "Then you see Zverev, he's heartbroken, right?

While Aryna Sabalenka is already a three-time Major winner, Alexander Zverev remains Major-less

Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner embrace during the trophy ceremony in Melbourne

Alexander Zverev looking dejected during the Australian Open men's singles trophy ceremony is justified considering he is now 0-3 in the Grand Slam finals. Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, has won three Majors since 2023.

Moreover, Sabalenka enjoyed one of the best seasons on the WTA Tour last year. The 26-year-old picked up the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 US Open while finishing the season as the year-end World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Zverev, in comparison, is currently the second-highest-ranked player on the ATP Tour.

