"Heartbroken" - Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reacts to Aussie's shock Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi expressed her sadness following the Australian's shocking withdrawal from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Kyrgios pulled out of the grass-court Major on the eve of its commencement, citing a wrist injury.

The 28-year-old stated that he had a torn ligament in his wrist that forced him to end his dreams of a comeback at Wimbledon this year.

"I am really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution, I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I'm disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon," Kyrgios said on his social media.

In light of the news, Hatzi expressed her sadness in the comments under the announcement post on Instagram.

Hatzi also took to her Instagram stories to react to the unfortunate turn of events.

"Heartbroken," she wrote.

Kyrgios was set to to face David Goffin in the first round on Monday, July 3.

The World No. 33 is yet to play a Grand Slam tournament this year. He pulled out of the Australian Open in similar fashion earlier this year, citing a knee injury as the cause of his surprise exit. The persistent knee injury also forced him to the sit out of the French Open.

Kyrgios' only appearance on the ATP tour in 2023 came at the BOSS Open, where he lost to Yibing Wu, 7-5, 6-3, in the first round.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic in 2022 Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic (L) and Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios reached the final of the 2022 Wimbledon, his career-best result. The Australian's hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title were ended by top-seed Novak Djokovic in the summit clash.

Rallying from a set down, Djokovic produced excellent returns to surge to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory against the Aussie. With the win, the Serb claimed his seventh Wimbledon title, just one behind Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All England Club.

Nick Kyrgios defeated the likes of Paul Jubb, Filip Krajinovic, fourth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin on his way to the final. The 28-year-old earned a walkover against Rafael Nadal in the semifinal following the Spaniard's exit due to an abdominal tear.

