Heated scenes at US Open qualifying as Dayana Yastremska refuses to shake Eugenie Bouchard's hands, months after Canadian's 'doper' dig aimed at her

On Thursday, August 24, Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska was up against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the qualifying stages of the 2023 US Open. After winning the match, Yastremska decided not to shake hands with Bouchard because of the latter's dig at the Ukrainian during this year's Madrid Open.

Yastremska emerged victorious in the second-round qualifier as she beat Bouchard and ended her US Open's main draw qualification hopes for this year. Yastremska won the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and looked quite dominant after their last meeting at the Madrid Open a few months ago.

In the first round in Madrid, Bouchard rallied from a set down to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2. After the match, the Canadian took to social media to target Yastremska, who was temporarily banned in 2021 after testing positive for a prohibited substance called mesterolone.

While also taking a dig at Maria Sharapova, Bouchard commented on deriving satisfaction from beating players who were banned for doping in the past.

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid", Bouchard wrote on Twitter.

Yastremska was eventually proven not guilty and her suspension was revoked later that year, with ITF accepting that the tests recorded previously were not perfect.

Although Bouchard apologized and expressed regret for her comments soon after, the Ukrainian player opted to not shake hands with her at the net after their US Open qualifier.

How Dayana Yastremska was part of another handshake snub a few days ago?

Dayana Yastremska faced rising prodigy Mirra Andreeva at the Lausaane 2023 competition last month. Andreeva, a 16-year-old player from Russia, outperformed Yastremska, beating her 6-0, 6-2.

However, the main highlight of the matchup came after the game when Yastremska decided to snub the handshake due to the differences between their countries Ukraine and Russia.

World No. 111 Dayana Yastremska has been vocal about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has also stated publicly that she would not be in contact with any of the Russian or Belarussian players.

The 23-year-old also supported fellow countrywoman Marta Kostyuk after she decided not to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka after their 2023 French Open clash.

“How people reacted and that Marta didn’t shake the hand against Sabalenka, well, I actually didn’t expect this reaction. That wasn’t really nice. I’m actually supporting this because I played against Russians, and I also didn’t shake the hand. That’s our position, everybody knew about this, so there is nothing wrong about it,” she said on the incident.