"Help us" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals exhaustion and training struggles as heatwave grips the US during North American swing

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is gearing up for the upcoming North American hardcourt season. The Belarusian star shared a few glimpses of her intense training sessions in Florida, where she is based.

Sabalenka has been practicing at the Evert Academy of Grandview Preparatory School, where she has been working on her fitness and skills.

The 25-year-old shared a few glimpses of her training sessions on her Instagram stories on Saturday, July 29. In the pictures, she can be seen sweating profusely after a grueling workout, cooling off with ice bags on her head, and posing with a smile for the camera after her training.

"Help us," Sabalenka wrote about the heatwave.

Sabalenka had a phenomenal start to the 2023 season, winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and reaching the finals of Indian Wells and Stuttgart, as well as the quarterfinals in Dubai and Miami. She withdrew from the Charleston Open due to an injury.

Sabalenka recently made a vlog showcasing a typical day in her life, offering her fans a firsthand look at her daily activities. On Friday, July 28, she took her viewers on a journey through her routine, from driving to her practice session to hitting the gym. The vlog was shared on her social media platforms.

"Every day routine," the Belarusian captioned her Instagram post.

A look back at Aryna Sabalenka's performance in Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka had a remarkable run at this year's Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals for the second time in her career.

The Belarusian, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, showed her power and consistency on the grass courts of SW19, dropping only one set in her first five matches.

Her powerful serve and forehand were on full display throughout the tournament, and she showed impeccable mental toughness in some of her matches.

Sabalenka's first four rounds were relatively straightforward, as she dispatched Panna Udvardy, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Blinkova, and Ekaterina Alexandrova with the loss of only one set.

Aryna Sabalenka's best performance of the tournament came in the quarterfinals against Madison Keys. The two players went toe-to-toe for two hours, with Sabalenka eventually prevailing 6-2, 6-4.

In the semifinals, Sabalenka faced Jabeur, who was playing the best tennis of her career. The Tunisian was able to neutralize Sabalenka's serve and forehand, as she eventually won the match 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.