"Helps me get out of bed and go to work every single day, work hard to get to where I want to be"- Ben Shelton on social media trolls

Ben Shelton recently admitted that social media trolls inspire him to achieve his goals and strive for greater results on a daily basis.

The American is fresh off his round of 16 triumph over compatriot Tommy Paul at the 2023 US Open, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. With this victory, Shelton moved one step closer to his championship dream run and became the youngest American in over two decades (since Andy Roddick in 2002) to secure a quarterfinal spot in the hardcourt Major.

In a post-match press conference, Ben Shelton opened up about his views on social media trolls criticizing his elevation in the ATP Tour. The World No. 47 stated that the critical comments on the internet don't fret him but instead, propel him.

"I'm not a guy who gets frightened or scared by comments on social media. When people are saying negative things about me, that just drives me. It's not something that I ever worry about," spoke Shelton.

The 20-year-old further admitted to using such hateful comments and "doubters" to his advantage and expressed feeling encouraged to work harder for his dreams and visions for the future to come true.

"If I go to sleep at night thinking about it, it's more anger than me being sad. That helps me get out of bed and go to work every single day, work hard to get to where I want to be."

"I like seeing those comments sometimes or messages or doubters. I think that it's something that helps fuel me," he added.

"A nightmare to deal with; he does so many things well" - Ben Shelton ahead of his QF face-off against Frances Tiafoe

Ben Shelton will face Frances Tiafoe in the Quarterfinal of the US Open

Ben Shelton has set up a quarterfinal date against fellow American Frances Tiafoe at the US Open on 5 September, Tuesday.

In a post-match press conference ahead of their maiden tour-level clash, the 20-year-old commended Tiafoe's electric gameplay and was appeased with his on-court prowess. Shelton also acknowledged the No. 10th seed's ability to captivate the crowd.

"Yeah, Frances as a player is electric. He's kind of been like a brother to me since I've been out here on tour and a guy who has kind of told me that he believed in me from my first ATP tournament. Just a great guy off the court. But on the court a nightmare to deal with. He does so many things well. One of them being engaging the crowd," spoke Ben Shelton.

Frances Tiafoe fenced off Rinky Hijikata's challenge in the event's round of 16 and booked a quarterfinal spot with a commanding 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 straight-set win.