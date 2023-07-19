"Her career is over, nobody will respect her" - Tennis fans fuming as Amarissa Kiara Toth doubles down on Hungarian Open antics against Zhang Shuai

Hungarian player Amarissa Kiara Toth's statement about the incident between her and Zhang Shuai, which led to the latter retiring in the first round of the Hungarian Grand Prix, has attracted flak from tennis fans on social media.

The controversy erupted during the first set of the match when a disputed line call at 5-5 and 15-15 left Zhang distraught. The Chinese player was convinced that her ball had landed on the line, but the chair umpire disagreed.

Zhang requested Toth to keep the mark so she could inspect it during the changeover. However, the 20-year-old wiped the mark with her foot. The entire incident left Zhang in tears, who retired from the match after facing jeers from a hostile crowd and suffering a panic attack.

Amarissa Kiara Toth received criticism for what many tennis fans and players called 'unsportsmanlike' conduct. The Hungarian responded to the criticism, saying that she did nothing wrong and Zhang made the situation worse for herself by dwelling on a single point.

"I didn’t understand why she made such a fuss out of it, that she wanted to overrule the judge’s decision. I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made trouble for herself," Toth told Radio Kossuth.

Tennis fans were even more enraged by Toth's statement and vented their frustration on social media. Many said that Toth's career is over before it even began, and she has lost respect among fans and her peers.

Some even suggested that Toth blew her chance of apologizing to Zhang and making amends. Fans even called for Toth to be banned from the WTA Tour altogether.

Zhang Shuai thanks fans for their support after tense incident at Hungarian Grand Prix

Zhang Shuai struggles to win matches in 2023

Zhang Shuai took to social media to express her gratitude to fans and fellow WTA players for their support after the contentious incident at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The World No. 45 also reiterated that the ball was on the line and the chair umpire made a wrong call.

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side," Zhang Shuai said.

The loss to Amarissa Kiara Toth extended the Chinese player's losing streak to 13 matches. The former World No. 22 last won a singles match at Lyon Open in early February. In 2023, Shuai has only managed to emerge victorious in four matches.

Amid her struggles on the court, the two-time doubles Grand Slam champion was reduced to tears during the press conference after her first-round exit at the 2023 French Open.