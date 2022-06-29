"Her winning the US Open at such a young age has been the worst thing for her career, so much pressure after that" - Tennis fans come to Emma Raducanu's defence after shock 2R loss at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu's run at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships came to an early end on Wednesday, as the Brit succumbed to a straight-sets loss in the second round. Taking on the seasoned Caroline Garcia, Raducanu showed occasional glimpses of greatness but ultimately fell 6-3, 6-3 in disappointing fashion.

The teenager was seen as the favorite for the title by some pundits and fans, an understandable prediction considering that she is the reigning US Open champion. The World No. 11 had also reached the fourth round at SW19 last year, further raising expectations of a deeper run this time around.

The loss at Wimbledon marks the extension of a rather forgettable 2022 season for Raducanu, who has now exited in the second round at all three Grand Slams. Repeated injury concerns along the way have curtailed the teenager from practicing as much as she would have wanted, especially in preparation for her first full season on the WTA Tour.

Tennis fans on social media were largely sympathetic towards the Brit, remarking that she still has plenty of time to find her footing in the sport. Many blamed the British media for overburdening her with expectations because of her unprecedented success at Flushing Meadows, stating that it was the pressure that was affecting the World No. 11's results at Majors.

Naturally, Emma Raducanu also had her fair share of detractors, who persisted in calling her a "one-hit wonder" and a "fluke," but those opinions were clearly in the minority.

"Actually think her winning the US Open at such a young age has been the worst thing for her career. So much pressure on her after that and It doesn't seem like she can handle it," one fan tweeted.

Stu @BlueStu31 BBC Sport @BBCSport



The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough.



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon Emma Raducanu's #Wimbledon is over.The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough. Emma Raducanu's #Wimbledon is over.The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough.#BBCTennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/1So50nUt82 Actually think her winning US Open at such a young age has been the worst thing for her career. So much pressure on her after that and It doesn't seem like she can handle it. twitter.com/BBCSport/statu… Actually think her winning US Open at such a young age has been the worst thing for her career. So much pressure on her after that and It doesn't seem like she can handle it. twitter.com/BBCSport/statu…

Jo Durie 🇺🇦 @Jodurie Caroline Garcia played very aggressively to beat Emma Raducanu today. Still only a year’s experience on the tour for Emma. Lots to come… Caroline Garcia played very aggressively to beat Emma Raducanu today. Still only a year’s experience on the tour for Emma. Lots to come…🎾

"Unsure why Emma Raducanu is getting snide abuse. She’s 19. In one year she’s achieved something spectacular and in doing so has climbed so many ladders she needs time to adapt and she will. Her time will come," another user wrote.

Henry Mance @henrymance I do not pay my licence fee for the BBC to show me Emma Raducanu being knocked out in the second round I do not pay my licence fee for the BBC to show me Emma Raducanu being knocked out in the second round

"An awful lot of vitriol on social media to Raducanu. Certain white, middle-aged male accounts can’t for some reason stand a young, mixed-race woman who’s achieved more sporting success than they ever have, combined," one account posted.

PhantomBurner @PhantomBurners @BBCSport Think it's pretty clear now that The US Open was a complete fluke. @BBCSport Think it's pretty clear now that The US Open was a complete fluke.

"She lost to a former World No. 4 but sure there will be many writing off last year's success as some kind of fluke already. Plenty more big Wimbledon runs to come from Emma Raducanu," another fan tweeted.

matthewⓥ @t0mbstoneblues BBC Sport @BBCSport



The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough.



#BBCTennis #Wimbledon Emma Raducanu's #Wimbledon is over.The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough. Emma Raducanu's #Wimbledon is over.The Centre Court crowd was roaring her on - she couldn't quite do enough.#BBCTennis #Wimbledon https://t.co/1So50nUt82 Imagine being a fully grown man and gleefully mocking and disparaging a 19 year old for being knocked out of Wimbledon. The way that men interact with womens sports is so grim. twitter.com/BBCSport/statu… Imagine being a fully grown man and gleefully mocking and disparaging a 19 year old for being knocked out of Wimbledon. The way that men interact with womens sports is so grim. twitter.com/BBCSport/statu…

annette kavoki @annettekavoki @BBCSport The pressure they put on this girl is too much @BBCSport The pressure they put on this girl is too much💔

Following the win, Caroline Garcia will now face off against 33rd seed Zhang Shuai for a spot in the fourth round at SW19. The Chinese disposed off Marta Kostyuk 7-6(6), 6-2 in the second round to set up a meeting with the Frenchwoman.

Emma Raducanu to make her Top-10 debut after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Emma Raducanu will move into the Top-10 of the WTA rankings after Wimbledon

Despite her early loss at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu will make her Top-10 debut after the tournament comes to an end on July 10, thanks to the WTA's decision to strip the event of all ranking points this year.

José Morgado @josemorgado Despite having a negative record 11-15 since winning the US Open, 19yo Emma Raducanu will make her top 10 debut after Wimbledon. Despite having a negative record 11-15 since winning the US Open, 19yo Emma Raducanu will make her top 10 debut after Wimbledon.

But the coming months will be extremely crucial for the Brit, since that is where she is defending the bulk of her points. Most notably, 2000 ranking points will be on the line for Raducanu at the US Open, where another early loss will be enough to send her tumbling down the rankings in no time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far