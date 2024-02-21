"Here I am, tired and sad, but I know I'll be okay now" - Karolina Muchova successfully undergoes surgery on wrist, aims to return to action soon

Karolina Muchova announced that she has successfully undergone surgery and expressed her determination to return to the tennis court soon.

Muchova has been sidelined since September 2023 due to her wrist injury, missing tournaments like the WTA Finals and the 2024 Australian Open. Her last professional appearance was at the US Open semifinal against Coco Gauff.

On Tuesday (February 20), the WTA World No.10 shared a selfie from her hospital bed following her wrist surgery. In the caption, she revealed that after the injury and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it became evident that medical intervention was necessary.

“Following my injury at the US Open and an extensive rehabilitation phase, it turned out that a medical intervention was necessary,” Karolina Muchova said

She added that the surgery was successful and mentioned feeling tired and sad. However, she maintained a positive outlook by expressing confidence that she will be okay. She assured fans that she'll make a swift return to the tennis court soon.

“So here I am, tired and sad, but I know I'll be okay now. The surgery was successful and I’m gonna do all I can to see you on the court again soon,” Karolina Muchova added

Karolina Muchova reached the final of the French Open and the semifinal of the US Open last season

Karolina Muchova - 2023 US Open

The Czech star had an amazing 2023 season where she was able to reach the semi-final of the US Open and the final of the French Open.

Karolina Muchova set a career-best Grand Slam record by reaching the 2023 French Open final. She started the campaign by edging out eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round before defeating Nadia Podoroska in the second round. Muchova defeated Romanian star Irina-Camelia Begu in the third round and beat Elina Avanesyan in the fourth round.

She knocked out Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively, before losing to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6–2, 5–7, 6–4 in the final.

She bettered her 2020 US Open performance of reaching the fourth round by advancing to the final four in 2023.

Muchova defeated Storm Hunter, Magdalena Frech, Taylor Townsend, and Xinyu Wang in the first, second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. She then defeated Sorana Cîrstea in straight sets to set up a semifinal with eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Notably, Gauff defeated Muchova 6-4, 7-5, and went on to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the trophy.