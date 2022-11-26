"Here's 400 Grand: Heads or tails? If you got that wrong, would you not be pissed off?" - Nick Kyrgios justifies his outbursts after painful losses

Nick Kyrgios has explained his angry outbursts following heartbreaking defeats at the Grand Slams this year.

Kyrgios came agonizingly close to winning a maiden Major title in 2022. At Wimbledon, he made it to the final before falling to Novak Djokovic in four sets. Only a few weeks later, the Aussie reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and was considered the favorite to go all the way.

However, he was defeated by Karen Khachanov in a grueling five-set battle. As his opponent celebrated, Kyrgios made a scene by smashing his racket on the floor.

Kyrgios explained his reason for doing so during a recent podcast.

"When people see that clip of me at the US Open breaking tennis rackets. People see that as a negative type of thing," he said.

''Oh, he doesn't care, he's such a brat' but it's like how much I cared. People don't understand like if I won that match that's another 400 grand. Would someone on the street like, here's 400 grand - heads or tails - if you got that wrong, would you not be pissed off?" he added.

Nick Kyrgios went on to express his disappointment at not being able to win a men's singles Grand Slam for Australia considering how much the country wants one.

"I just lost in four hours at 2am and for that amount of money. For the achievement of pushing to potentially win a Grand Slam, to bring it home to Australia, because I know how much this nation wants a Grand Slam," he said. "And I've been the closest male tennis player for the last decade to get close to one and all I get is negativity. And I'm just like, I'm frustrated because I didn't win one for you idiots. And I had to let it out."

"Saudi Arabia and Dubai is all that’s left" - Nick Kyrgios on his final tournaments this season

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2022

Although Nick Kyrgios' season is officially over, he will be seen in action at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10 and the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24.

"Saudi Arabia and Dubai is all that’s left, you know I gotta get the bag,” Kyrgios wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday, alongside a picture of himself .

Kyrgios' Instagram story.

The official draw for the Diriyah Tennis Cup is set to take place on December 7, while the schedule for the World Tennis League is already out.

Nick Kyrgios will represent Team Eagles in Dubai alongside Caroline Garcia, Bianca Adreescu, Rohan Bopanna, and Andreas Seppi. He will square off against Felix Auger Aliassime, Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic.

