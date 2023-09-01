Aryna Sabalenka jokingly flexed her muscles after learning of her domination over the WTA Tour in winners amassed at Grand Slams this season, much to the delight of the cheering crowd on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Sabalenka kicked off her campaign at Flushing Meadows with a straight-sets win over Maryna Zanevska. On Thursday, August 31, the Belarusian continued her dominant performance at the New York Major by defeating Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-2 in 74 minutes to advance to the third round.

The World No. 2 put on a clinical display during her win over Burrage as she converted three of her four break point opportunities and recorded 28 winners to 22 unforced errors.

With her performance, Aryna Sabalenka further solidified her postion as the tour leader in winners amassed so far in the season’s four Grand Slam events, with 624 to her name already. Upon learning of the statistic, the 25-year-old earned the favor of the crowd by taking it in stride and playfully showing off her muscles.

When asked how she had managed the feat, Sabalenka credited her fitness coach for the achievement before jokingly attributing it to excessive weight lifting.

"We have to ask my fitness coach. Too much weight lifting maybe?" she quipped during her on-court interview.

Expand Tweet

"I'm super happy with my level" - Aryna Sabalenka after advancing to US Open 3R

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Following her straight sets win over Jodie Burrage, Aryna Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with the high level of play she displayed during the match. She particularly highlighted her unwavering focus over the course of the encounter.

"I didn't lose my focus today, not for a minute. I'm super happy with my level today," she said.

The Belarusian also opened up about her dream to achieve the World No. 1 ranking and disclosed her determination to put in the utmost effort to attain the position, currently held by Iga Swiatek. In order to claim the top spot, the World No. 2 must match or surpass defending champion Swiatek's result at Flushing Meadows this fortnight.

"It’s just a chance, first of all. It would mean a lot to me. It’s one of the goals and one of the dreams. I’ll do my best to reach this dream," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Clara Burel in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, September 2. Burel upset 25th seed Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 to book her spot against the Belarusian.

Sabalenka leads 1-0 in her head-to-head record against Burel, having won their sole previous encounter at last year's US Open in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.