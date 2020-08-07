Hilarious video of 2 kids imitating Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios goes viral

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal has famously had fierce rivalries with the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. But outside the Big 3, he has also had plenty of high-octane battles against Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

The two tennis stars have clashed eight times on the ATP tour, and more often than not their sharply contrasting styles have produced fireworks on the court. While Rafael Nadal brings a manic energy to the court with his passion and explosive movement, Nick Kyrgios plays the game with a casual unpredictability that borders on the indifferent.

Tennis fans are unlikely to see Nadal and Kyrgios facing each other any time soon, given that both players have withdrawn from the US Open. But the fans have gotten a glimpse of their rivalry in spirit, as two kids have recreated the Nadal vs Kyrgios match-up in a video that has taken the internet by storm.

Amazon Prime Video re-posted the video uploaded by Lucas Letelier on Instagram, where the two youngsters are seen imitating Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios to perfection. The way the kids acted in the 45-second clip has left fans everywhere in splits.

Two lads nail the Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios matchup

These lads have got @RafaelNadal and @NickKyrgios spot on 😂 🎾 pic.twitter.com/JiBJ7FlCtO — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 6, 2020

Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head record against Nick Kyrgios, but by a slender margin; the Aussie has beaten the Spaniard thrice in eight matches. It is worth noting that the current World No. 40 came into the limelight for the first time after a win over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2014.

The two big names had locked horns at SW19 last year as well, where Rafael Nadal avenged his 2014 loss with a four-set win. Nadal also beat Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal avenged his Wimbledon loss to Nick Kyrgios last year

In the video that is regaling all tennis fans on social media, the kid portraying Rafael Nadal jumps exaggeratedly in his pre-match warm-up. His momentum even takes him over the net, leaving 'Kyrgios' stunned.

The kid with the Rafael Nadal-esque headband takes guard at the baseline before engaging his opponent in a rally. And when he manages to elicit an error from the other side of the net, he celebrates in characteristic Nadal fashion.

'Kyrgios' meanwhile loses his mind at being bested in the point, and takes his frustration out on his racquet - just like the real Nick Kyrgios often does.

The only possible flaw - if you can call it that - is that the kid playing Rafael Nadal's role plays right-handed. But that's a very minor detail, which has been largely overlooked by the thoroughly impressed fans.

The video shared by Amazon has gained over 1,000 likes and 200 retweets at the time of writing. The clip itself, meanwhile, has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

Nick Kyrgios has beaten Rafael Nadal on hard court two times

Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha was also left in awe of the two young kids, and he particularly appreciated the one playing Rafael Nadal.