"His combination of confidence and humility is virtually non-existent in teenage athletics prodigies"- Tennis fans in awe of Carlos Alcaraz after his humble remarks on Rafael Nadal

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz had an unforgettable season in 2022. The Spaniard, owing to his consistent performances throughout the year, climbed 32 spots from last season to reach the top. While the teenager's on-court abilities have influenced millions of fans, he has also maintained a great image outside the court.

Alcaraz's recent remarks about Rafael Nadal have got fans buzzing as they react to the humility shown by the 19-year-old. The world No. 1 was quoted saying:

"Me being the current No. 1 doesn’t matter, you can’t ignore all his achievements. There’s no sense in comparing me to him, what Rafa has done is too important, I wish I could do half of what he has done"

One fan believes that the 2022 US Open champion is a 'world-class athlete' and that the player's humility is 'virtually non-existent in teenage athletics prodigies.'

"He (Carlos Alcaraz) is a world class athlete, his tennis is breathtaking, and his combination of confidence and humility is virtually non-existent in teenage athletics prodigies. Can’t wait to see what he’ll do in 2023," the fan wrote.

Another fan wrote about how Alcaraz has remained such a humble person throughout his career as opposed to 'how the media paints him as a cocky kid.'

"Finally. I hate how media paints him as a cocky kid who constantly compares himself with Rafa, when it’s really the media who does it. In turn, fans begin to see him that way when he’s such a humble and good bloke," their write-up conveyed.

"To be part of tennis history along with a lot of legends, for me it is an amazing feeling"- Carlos Alcaraz on being awarded the ATP No. 1 trophy for 2022 season

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz finished the 2022 season as the top-ranked player in the ATP rankings with 6,820 points. He is now the youngest year-end No. 1 at 19 years and 7 months. The Spaniard expressed his feelings after receiving the trophy from ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi during the ATP Finals. He said:

"It means a lot to me. To get this trophy, the World No. 1, to be part of tennis history along with a lot of legends, for me it is an amazing feeling."

During the presentation ceremony, the 19-year-old expressed hopes of beginning the 2023 season as early as possible as he is currently recovering from an abdominal injury.

"I'm really focused on recovering as soon as possible. I'm going to say at the beginning of the season, I'm going to be ready, I'm going to be 100 per cent," the Spaniard asserted.

