"His last name is the same as an article of clothing" - Coco Gauff hints at teaming up with Jack Sock in Wimbledon

A few weeks back, Coco Gauff turned heads around the world when she became the youngest player to reach the finals at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001. But as amazing as that feat sounds, it wouldn't have caught a keen observer of the game completely by surprise. After all, the 18-year-old has been making headlines since she was 14.

However, her subsequent move caught the tennis community off-guard, as the American took to Twitter to seek out a mixed doubles partner for Wimbledon.

Understandably, the fans, in all their excitement, chipped in with suggestions - including the likes of Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios and Sam Querrey. But a reply from three-time doubles Grand Slam champion Jack Sock might have sealed the deal in his favor.

Gauff revealed on social media that the partner she had chosen has the same last name as an article of clothing, hinting at a probable partnership with the 29-year-old Sock who boasts an enviable resume in the discipline.

Sock is a former World No. 2 in the doubles. In addition to his three Grand Slam championships, he also won the year-end finals in 2018 - with Mike Bryan as his teammate.

The American also has a couple of noteworthy accomplishments in mixed doubles. He won the 2011 US Open partnering Melanie Oudin and the 2016 pairing up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Coco Gauff achieves a career-high ranking in singles and doubles

Jessica Pegula (L) and Coco Gauff (R) at the presentation ceremony of the 2022 French Open women's doubles

While Jack Sock might be the more prolific of the two in the setup, Coco Gauff isn't a slouch of a partner by any stretch of imagination. Even with the limited time she has spent on the tour, the teenager is already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in doubles.

Following her incredible run to the finals in both singles and doubles at the recently concluded French Open, Gauff ascended to a career-high ranking of 13 in singles and 5 in doubles.

While her doubles ranking hasn't changed over the past two weeks, the American has risen a spot further in singles, courtesy of her run to the semifinals of the grass court championships in Berlin last week where she fell to top seed Ons Jabeur. At Wimbledon, she is expected to be seeded 11th.

