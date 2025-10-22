"His title account can legally drink in the USA" - Andy Roddick pats Daniil Medvedev on the back as Russian finally finds form to break 2-year drought

Former player Andy Roddick congratulated and praised Daniil Medvedev for winning a singles title after over two years, 882 days, to be precise. The Russian picked up his 21st title at the Almaty Open on Sunday, October 19, with his previous victory coming at the 2023 Italian Open.

At the ATP 250 event in Kazakhstan, Medvedev received a bye in the first round. The No. 2 seed defeated Adam Walton, Fábián Marozsán, and James Duckworth to reach the final, where he downed Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 29 minutes.

During a discussion with journalist Jon Wertheim on the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, the 2003 US Open winner pointed out that all of Medvedev's 21 titles have come at different tournaments.

"Medi making a late run here, putting some points back on the board. [He] kind of slid to 20 in the world. Post US Open, 20-ish, now back up to 14, I believe, after Almati. 21 titles, 21 different cities. Weirdest stat in tennis comes through," Roddick said (9:24).

Roddick also jokingly linked Daniil Medvedev's title count to the legal drinking age in the US, 21.

"There's not that many players in history, I'd guess 40-ish, maybe give or take three, four on each side, who have won 20 titles. Like, you talk about the guys who have won 20 titles, and you're talking about some pretty heady company for Medvedev. Now his title account can legally drink in this country [the USA]. That's great," he added.

Until the ATP 250 event in Kazakhstan last week, Medvedev's 2025 season had been horrid, to say the least. In the Grand Slam tournaments, he suffered three first-round exits, while winning one match at the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 reached the ATP 500 Halle Open final, where he lost to Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios tips Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev to win a Major in 2026

Nick Kyrgios believes Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev could win a Grand Slam title in 2026, despite Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's dominance over the last two seasons.

At last month's Hangzhou Open, where Kyrgios was Richard Gasquet's coach, the Australian said (via The Tennis Gazette):

“Zverev or Medvedev is going to win a Grand Slam in 2026. I think that those two guys are going to be hungry. Obviously, Sinner and Alcaraz are the juggernauts and the titans. But I think that Medvedev and Zverev are sick of them winning all the Grand Slams. So maybe one of those two.”

Daniil Medvedev has played six Grand Slam finals but succeeded only at the 2021 US Open, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the title clash. On the other hand, Zverev has yet to win his first Major, having been in three finals.

