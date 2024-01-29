Tennis legend Pete Sampras being labeled "completely unrecognizable" by Daily Mail US has annoyed tennis fans.

Sampras, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, retired from professional tennis in 2003. Apart from making appearances across several exhibition matches, the American has been leading a rather quiet retirement life.

The 52-year-old has been going through some tough times recently with his wife Bridgette Wilson-Sampras diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Sampras was photographed recently by Daily Mail US while on a random coffee run to Starbucks. In a social media post, the news outlet said that the American was "completely unrecognizable."

"Tennis legend is completely unrecognizable as he is seen grabbing a coffee from Starbucks," the news channel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement did not go down well with fans online, who questioned the publication's ethics and demanded that they leave Sampras alone. One fan expressed disbelief at the channel's portrayal of the former World No. 1 amid his wife's suffering.

"His wife is going through cancer and this is how you portray him? Beyond appalling," the fan wrote.

Another user deemed the publication's act as "classless behavior" and urged them to leave Sampras alone.

"I would ask if you had no shame but I already know you don't and you'd lie about it anyway. Leave Pete Sampras alone. You know what his wife and family are going through right now. Disgusting, classless behavior," the tweet read.

A third user maintained that Sampras was easily recognizable.

"He is easily recognizable and [is] just ageing like the rest of us. This is extremely disrespectful and hateful. Please leave the man alone as he attends to his wife," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Rennae Stubbs lashes out after Pete Sampras gets labeled 'unrecognizable' by media outlet

Pete Sampras pictured in 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Former Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs also marked her displeasure over the Daily Mail US labeling Pete Sampras "unrecognizable."

Taking to social media on Monday (January 29), the Australian coach criticized the outlet, calling them "trash" before questioning their methods of journalism.

"You guys are TRASH! Firstly he looks fine. Secondly wtf kind of journalist is this. I could go into all the reasons why but it’s pointless. You’re pathetic!," Rennae Stubbs wrote on X.

Pete Sampras is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The American ended his career in style with his victory at the 2002 US Open, as he became the only man in history to win his final Major event. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.