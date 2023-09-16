Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has remarked on Daniil Medvedev's inclination to avoid courting media attention, citing his wife's unpretentious courtside demeanour as a telling example.

Medvedev came up short in his quest for a second Grand Slam title at the recently concluded 2023 US Open. Novak Djokovic secured a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over the Russian in the final to claim his record 24th Major title.

Rennae Stubbs showered praised on Daniil Medvedev's refreshingly honest conduct during his media obligations over the course of the New York Major.

"The thing about Medvedev is, I love the guy. He’s so honest," she said on the latest epsiode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

When asked about the Russian's relatively low media profile, Stubbs suggested that it was because the 27-year-old didn't actively seek the spotlight or crave widespread public adoration.

"I think because he doesn’t seek the spotlight. Like he doesn’t necessarily want to go on Good Morning America or the Today Show," she said.

"It’s a good question, it’s probably a question for him but I think it’s along those lines. I actually don’t think he relishes being super popular and super well-loved. I really like him though a lot, as a person and a player. He’s energetic and he’s magnanimous in a lot of ways," she added.

Furthermore, the Australian praised Daniil Medvedev's modest players' box, which only included his coaches and his wife, Daria. She particularly expressed her admiration for Daria's relaxed and casual courtside appearances, noting that she opted against dressing glamorously.

Stubbs contrasted this with the extravagant and star-studded entourage often seen with Novak Djokovic.

"I love the fact that there’s like three people in his box. And his wife sitting up there, don’t give a f**k. Not done up, not in some fancy outfit. She’s like in sweats, with her hair pulled back. Like, I’m a mom, I can’t deal with this. It’s great. And then you’ve got Novak’s box which is packed to the gills with superstars and whatever. Everyone has their thing right," she said.

Daniil Medvedev has contested five Grand Slam finals

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev contested his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2019 US Open. The Russian battled back from a two-set deficit to force a decider against Rafael Nadal. Despite Medvedev's efforts, the Spaniard ultimately secured a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory to claim his fourth title at the New York Major.

Medvedev reached his second Major final at the 2021 Australian Open, suffering a straight sets defeat to defending champion Novak Djokovic. However, he avenged his defeat in the 2021 US Open final, defeating Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to claim his maiden Grand Slam title.

He featured in the 2022 Australian Open final next, taking on Nadal once more. Despite holding a two-sets-to-love lead, the former World No.1 was unable to claim victory as the Spaniard staged an impressive comeback to win his 21st Major title.

Daniil Medvedev's most recent appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in a straight sets defeat to Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.