"History matters and what you do matters"- Venus Williams on being honored by Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

Venus Williams and Serena Williams were among the seven individuals who were honored with portraits from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. The other honorees were Ava DuVernay, José Andrés, Clive Davis, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Marian Wright Edelman.

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion likened the honor to a Wimbledon trophy and spoke about how the portraits struck her.

"I walked in here and how the portraits strike you. History matters and what you do matters," Venus Williams said.

The 42-year-old also said that being honored by the National Portrait Gallery was beyond her dreams.

"I just remember that moment, and it was literally beyond my dreams — and I've had some big dreams," she said. "And I've been able to have the opportunity to work for those dreams and live those dreams. But this is way beyond what I could have dreamed. And I can't imagine I'm here tonight. We made it," Venus Williams added.

Serena Williams said in her speech that it was important for the National Portrait Gallery to see a black woman smile. She also stated that black women were the backbone of the United States.

"I think it's so important for the National Portrait Gallery to see a black woman smiling. Black women are often seen as serious, and we are, but we are happy as well. We are the mothers. We are wives. And we are the backbone of this country," Serena said.

Venus Williams did not win a singles match this season

Venus Williams and Serena Williams in action at the US Open

Venus Williams could not win any of her singles matches this season. The 42-year-old returned to action at Wimbledon. She partnered with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles and the duo reached the second round, where they lost to Johnny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett.

Williams' first singles match of the season came at the Citi Open, where she lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Rebecca Marino. She then competed at the Canadian Open and lost 6-2, 6-3 to Jil Teichmann.

The former World No. 1 suffered another opening-round defeat at the Western & Southern Open, losing 7-5, 6-1 to Karolina Pliskova. She then competed at the US Open and was beaten 6-1, 7-6(5) by Alison van Uytvanck. Venus also partnered with her sister Serena Williams in the women's doubles in New York, losing to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

The 42-year-old hasn't played a single match since the US Open but was recently seen practicing.

