"History was, and still is, written by men; white men for the most part" - Martina Navratilova

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova lashed out on Twitter at the patriarchal mindset of society.

The American voiced her opinion on the social media platform as she disapproved of history being largely written by men, "especially white men."

Martina Navratilova @Martina

written by men. White men for the most part. And I am so tired of it…

#fuckthepatriarchy

The former World No. 1 retweeted a post about a female scientist, Cecilia Payne-Gaposchikin, making a huge discovery in 1925. However, her professor rejected the claims only to find himself wrong a few years later. Despite it not being his own discovery, the man took credit for decades.

Years later, an astronomer claimed her discovery to be "the most brilliant PhD thesis ever written in astronomy.

"Wow! Never heard of this brilliant woman. Why? Because history was ,and still is written by men. White men for the most part. And I am so tired of it #f**kthepatriarchy," Navratilova captioned her Twitter post.

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all"- Martina Navratilova

2022 US Open - Day 13

Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Martina Navratilova, the winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has a history of commenting and voicing her opinion on various issues in the past.

More recently, the American cleared the air regarding her opinions on Novak Djokovic. The Serb has received considerable flak due to his unvaccinated status against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, due to some of her earlier statements aimed at Djokovic, some of the Serb's fans became enraged and took to Twitter to disapprove of the former tennis professional's comments. Many Twitter users mentioned Martina Navratilova in their tweets and questioned her for her alleged hatred for the former World No. 1.

"I find Martina to be really mean to Novak every opportunity she gets. Why? It s hard to understand. He is charming, genuine, kind. Martina please spend some quality time with Novak. Maybe visit Belgrade tournaments next year. It will help you see the real Djokovic," one user tweeted.

Tennis Puneet



Why? It s hard to understand. He is charming, genuine, kind.



"I find Martina to be really mean to Novak every opportunity she gets. Why? It s hard to understand. He is charming, genuine, kind. Martina please spend some quality time with Novak. Maybe visit Belgrade tournaments next year. It will help you see the real Djokovic," one user tweeted.

Another user expressed their shock and accused the American of altering her perception of Djokovic.

"I was really surprised when she changed her attitude towards Novak. I'd have never expected such a thing from her, I mean, she perfectly knows what coming from an eastern country means in the eye of the Western establishment. Maybe she preferred him to leave his own country," another user said.

"I was really surprised when she changed her attitude towards Novak. I'd have never expected such a thing from her, I mean, she perfectly knows what coming from an eastern country means in the eye of the Western establishment. Maybe she preferred him to leave his own country," another user said.

In her response to the allegations, Martina Navratilova clarified her position, stating that she agrees with the Serb on most things except on vaccination.

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?" she said.

"I didn't change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?" she said.

