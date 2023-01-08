Hobart International 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA tour arrives at the scenic island of Tasmania for the 28th edition of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 event scheduled to commence with the main draw action on January 9. Several top players have already arrived in the capital city ahead of the tournament.

Fomer champion Sofia Kenin will lead the field of players, which includes top seed Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Alize Cornet, and Magda Linette. With players looking to get a few wins under their belt heading into the year's first Grand Slam — the Australian Open, fans can expect a week of exhilarating tennis action.

On that note, let's take a look at all the information regarding the Hobart International.

What is the Hobart International?

The Hobart International is a WTA 250 event that is played in Hobart, Tasmania, as one of the first tournaments of the tennis season and part of the Australian Open series. The first edition of the tournament was organized back in 1994.

Elena Rybakina lifted the trophy at the last edition in 2020, beating Zhang Shuai in the summit clash. Other former champions include Petra Kvitova, Elise Merterns, Garbine Muguruza, and Sofia Kenin.

Venue

The tournament will be held on hardcourt at the Hobart International Tennis Center in Hobart, Tasmania.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament will start on Sunday (January 8), with the main draw starting on Monday, January 9. The final will take place on January 15.

Players

Marie Bouzkova is the top seed at this year's touenament.

Top seed Marie Bouzkova leads the field at this year's tournament in the absence of defending champion Elena Rybakina. The Czech opens her campaign against the big-hitting Jaqueline Cristian.

Others standing in Bouzkova's path include the likes of Sloane Stephens, Magda Linette and Yulia Putinseva. Ysaline Bonaventure, who recently made the semifinals in Auckland, has also landed in the top half of the draw.

Elise Mertens and Alize Cornet anchor the bottom half, which also features former winner Sofia Kenin, Bernarda Pera, Anhelina Kalinina, and Tatjana Maria.

Prize Money

Sloane Stepehns is one of two Grand Slam winners in the draw.

The winner of the Hobart International will pocket $34,228 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $34,228 280 Runner-up $20,226 180 Semi-finals $11,275 110 Quarterfinals $6,418 60 Second round $3,992 30 First round $2,804 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on WTA Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN

