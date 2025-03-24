Holger Rune attends $80,000,000-worth Travis Scott's concert to rejuvenate himself after Miami Open heartbreak

Holger Rune decided to attend a concert of the popular American rapper Travis Scott following his heartbreaking exit at the 2025 Miami Open. Following a scintillating run to the final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Dane suffered a shock loss in his opening match in Miami.

Ad

Rune announced his arrival to the big time after he won the 2022 Paris Masters by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. However, he has struggled to maintain consistency at the top level and struggled to replicate his top form over the last couple of years. The Dane's poor form seemingly followed him into 2025 where he hadn't made it to a single quarterfinal, before things changed at Indian Wells.

The Dane reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters, defeating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev en route. Though he was decimated by Jack Draper in the final, the run was a huge positive for him as he was struggling to make deep runs before that.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately for Holger Rune, he suffered yet another setback in Miami as he was ousted by home favorite Reilly Opelka 6-4, 3-6, (5) 6-7 in the second round. To rejuvenate himself after the disappointing defeat, the 21-year-old attended a concert of $80 million-worth Travis Scott (According to Celebrity Net Worth) in Miami.

He shared an Instagram story where the rapper could be seen performing his superhit song Fein.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rune had expressed his hunger for winning trophies following his defeat in the final of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

"Not the final I dreamt about, but happy to be on the right track" - Holger Rune

Jack Draper and Holger Rune after the 2025 BNP Paribas Open final - Source: Getty

12th seed Holger Rune faced 13th seed Jack Draper in the final of the BNP Paribas Open. In what many expected to be a neck-to-neck battle, the Brit decimated the Dane 6-2, 6-2 to win his maiden Masters 1000 title. Despite the loss, the 21-year-old expressed optimism for the season ahead and also his hunger to win trophies.

Ad

"Not the final I dreamt about . But happy to be on the right track . Draper was on it this week and deserved the title here. I went one step closer after 7 semifinals the past year , nice to be in a final again, but now I am hungry for the real 🥇trophies. One more step next time . Thanks for amazing support ❤️ at this fantastic tournament."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Holger Rune will now shift his focus to clay where the main tournament of focus will be the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback