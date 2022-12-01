Holger Rune congratulates Emma Raducanu after Brit receives MBE honor from King Charles III

Holger Rune has congratulated Emma Raducanu on being awarded an MBE.

The Brit received the honor from King Charles on Tuesday, November 29, for her achievements in tennis. She then took to social media to share the news with her followers.

"A great honour receiving an MBE from his majesty the King today. Pretty amazing day, am mbe," Emma Raducanu wrote on Instagram.

Holger Rune commented on Raducanu's post to congratulate her on her accomplishment.

"Beautiful, congratulations," the Danish teenager wrote.

Raducanu later said that she was very proud to receive the honor. The Brit also claimed that she looked to stay competitive throughout her 20s and 30s.

“I’m so proud – I don’t really realize the impact I’ve had until I see the tennis courts way more booked up. I’ve seen kids at my old primary school and at the National Tennis Center, they are all so excited,” she said in an interview with Grazia.

“In my career, I’ve done pretty well compared to most teenagers. Hopefully, I’ll be playing throughout my twenties and into my thirties – I’m looking forward to putting in a good shift,” she added.

"I believe it is possible that I can finish 2023 as number one" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune with the Paris Masters trophy.

Holger Rune had a breakout season in 2022, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open and won the Paris Masters by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final, with his triumph in the French capital helping him break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He also won the Stockholm Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

While speaking at the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Rune cut a confident figure when he stated that he could finish 2023 as the World No. 1

"Going from number ten to one is also a lot, but I have beaten number one and several top ten players this year. So I believe it is possible that I can finish 2023 as number one," the Dane said.

With hard work and focus, he hopes to hit the ground running next year and keep developing as a player.

"Hard work and focus. Now I have to have a little holiday, then there are preparations for the new season, and then we have to get started. It will be with focus and the same mindset, and then I have to keep developing," he added.

Rune ended 2022 with 39 wins from 63 matches, with three titles to his name. He is currently ranked World No. 11.

