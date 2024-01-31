"Holger Rune and Emma Raducanu should set up coach exchange" "Just so sick and tired of him" - Fans react as Dane severs ties with coach Severin Luthi

Holger Rune has parted ways with former Roger Federer coach Severin Luthi after the conclusion of the 2024 Australian Open.

Severin Luthi became part of Holger Rune's coaching team back in December 2023, joining German legend Boris Becker and former Danish tennis player Kenneth Carlsen. Luthi is a well-known name in the tennis world, having been part of Swiss giant Roger Federer's coaching team for 15 years (2007 to 2022).

However, Rune and Luthi's association has now ended and the young Dane's mother and manager, Aneke Rune, announced the news of the split. Per Aneke Rune, Luthi could not join her son at tournaments week in and week out, and his unavailability led to the decision.

“Don't want to make a big deal out of it, but the timing with Severin was clearly not right. It would be too few weeks for Severin to be able to cover for the continuity that Holger needs,” Aneke Rune said.

Tennis fans were not pleased with another reshuffle in the 20-year-old's coaching team, stating that these changes make it hard for him to have a stable team behind him. Others compared Rune's coaching changes to Emma Raducanu's, who has gone through quite a few mentors after her US Open triumph in 2021.

Fans were also unconvinced with the reasons for the split and urged Rune to sort out his team if he wanted to achieve the same level of success as others in his generation, like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

"Maybe Holger and Emma should set up some sort of coach exchange and recycling scheme," a fan joked.

"Duh… Somehow this wasn’t discussed b4? Holder goes through coaches like Kleenex," another fan commented on X.

"The pressure is mounting and he feels it. Of the (arguably) top three in the next generation of tennis, Rune is the only one who hasn’t been beyond quarter finals at a grand slam," another fan said.

Another fan wrote:

"I'm just so sick and tired of him. Will he ever be serious?"

Here are more fan reactions to Holger Rune and Severin Luthi's separation:

Holger Rune praised his partnership with Severin Luthi at Australian Open 2024

Holger Rune

Severin Luthi accompanied Holger Rune in Melbourne for the 2024 Australian Open. After the Dane's first-round match on January 16, he expressed excitement about having the former Roger Federer coach in his coaching box.

In a post-match on-court interview, Rune said that Federer is his idol and that having Luthi alongside him made him feel like the 20-time Grand Slam champion was also with him.

"It's amazing. Roger was my childhood idol so it's great to have a little bit of him in my team," Rune said.

Holger Rune, the No. 8 seed, defeated Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. His campaign unexpectedly ended in the second round against young Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Rune is currently playing in the 2024 Open Sud de France in Montpellier as the top seed. He will face World No. 156 Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the first round.