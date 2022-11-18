"I can finish 2023 as World No. 1" - Holger Rune

After a fruitful year during which Holger Rune won the Paris Masters to lift his maiden Masters 1000 title, the Danish teenager disclosed that his "objective" for next year is to be crowned World No. 1.

Rune defeated Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Paris to win his third ATP title, storming forward in the world rankings as a result. Having started the year as World No. 103, Rune has now secured a ranking of World No. 10.

The 19-year-old, in a recent interview at the ATP Finals in Turin, admitted that his immediate goal was to compete for the top spot in the ATP rankings -- a goal he doesn't see beyond his reach based on his results of late.

"Going from number ten to one is also a lot, but I have beaten number one and several top ten players this year. So I believe it is possible that I can finish 2023 as number one," Holger Rune stated.

The young Dane understands what it takes to reach for the stars and intends to follow the same formula that has carried him into the Top-10.

"Hard work and focus. Now I have to have a little holiday, then there are preparations for the new season, and then we have to get started. It will be with focus and the same mindset, and then I have to keep developing," he said.

A look at Holger Rune's 2022 season

Holger Rune had a season to remember

Holger Rune shocked everyone at the 2022 Paris Masters when he made a comeback against Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 and won his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Ranked World No. 10, Holger Rune entered the ATP singles rankings at World No. 99 on January 17, 2022, becoming the second-youngest male player behind Carlos Alcaraz to be included in the Top-100.

Rune reached his maiden ATP singles final at the 2022 BMW Open, where he became the tournament's third youngest champion after his opponent - Botic van de Zandschulp - was forced to retire.

Rune performed well at the French Open as he moved into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, becoming the first singles player from Denmark to do so during the Open Era. The teenager then qualified for the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals although he lost to Marc-Andrea Hüsler in the finals of the 2022 Sofia Open. Unfortunately, he withdrew from the 2022 Next Gen Finals to go to Turin for the year-end championships.

The Danish youngster won his second title by outperforming top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final with a score of 6-4, 6-4 at the Stockholm Open. Rune has excelled on the singles circuit, playing in five finals and winning three. The young Dane is just the fourth man born in the 2000s to enter the Top 20 of the ATP rankings.

Holger Rune has done enough to be proud of his performances this season, and ending the season on a positive note has been a motivator in his preparations for next season.

