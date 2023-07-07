Holger Rune has stated that Caroline Wozniacki's 2018 Australian Open win was an emotional movement for him and his family.

Wozniacki made her WTA Tour debut as an unranked wildcard at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in 2005 when she was just 15 years old. Her first tour title came in Stockholm in 2008, which was also the first title won by a Danish woman.

At the Australian Open in 2018, she clinched the biggest title of her career. After 43 Grand Slam appearances, Wozniacki triumphed in Melbourne to become the first Danish player to win a singles Major.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 and has since given birth to two children. The Dane, however, recently announced that she will make a comeback at the US Open.

Wozniacki's compatriot Holger Rune, who is currently competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, was asked if he had any memories of watching the 32-year-old in action. In reply, he stated that watching her in Grand Slams, especially the 2018 Australian Open, was one standout memory.

"That's a good question, actually. I mean, I don't really remember, but probably watching her in Grand Slam. I still remember once when she won Australian Open, my whole family was watching. It was unbelievable, very emotional," he said at a press conference.

"I’m super happy she’s coming back" - Holger Rune on Caroline Wozniacki's return from retirement

Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Holger Rune expressed his delight at the news of Caroline Wozniacki's comeback to tennis.

Recalling crossing paths with her at the 2023 French Open, Rune said that he noticed Wozniacki's remarkable physical shape and form. He even recalled wondering with his mother, Aneke Rune, if she was planning a return to the court.

"It’s so good. I was so happy when she said that. It could be very very funny. You know I’m super happy she’s coming back. I saw her at the French Open and she looked in very very good shape. I don’t know, I was thinking, and I actually told my mum like she's just in that good shape or she’s thinking about something and she did so it’s really great. I'm super happy for her," he told Tennis Channel.

Ahead of her US Open comeback, Wozniacki has accepted a wild card to take part in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, a tournament she made her WTA Tour debut in 2005.

