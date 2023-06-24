Holger Rune expressed delight at beating Lorenzo Musetti at the Queen's Club Championships after being hit on the body by the Italian during the match.

World No. 6 Rune took on Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships on Friday, June 23. In what was their maiden tour-level meeting, Rune won 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 54 minutes to advance to his first career grasscourt semifinals.

It was not all smooth sailing for Rune, as he received treatment on his right wrist during the opening set. He did manage to win five consecutive games after trailing 1-4 to turn the contest in his favor. Later, in the second set, the Dane saved two set points on serve at 4-5.

In the closely fought second set, however, tensions rose when Musetti hit a shot straight at Rune. While he was quick to raise his hand and apologize for it, the 20-year-old Danish did not look happy with that.

At a press conference after the match, Rune said that while he was unhappy with Musetti's shot, it was not an illegal move. He further stated that it motivated him to come out on top in the contest.

"Of course he can do what he wants. I mean, it's not the best thing to do for sure. But again, it is legal. He can do what he wants. He can hit a ball where he wants to. But, yeah, for sure this just give me, you know, fire in belly to beat him even more. So I am super happy to manage to beat him. in two sets, it feels good. I'm in the semifinal, he's not. So I'm happy," he said. (via Tennis TV)

"My mindset has been incredibly good" - Confident Holger Rune to face Alex de Minaur in the Queen's Club semifinals

Holger Rune at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships.

Against Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune hit six aces and won 54 percent of his second serve points, compared to the Italian's 29 percent. He is yet to drop a set at the Queen's Club Championships this year, having previously beaten Maxime Cressy 7-6(4), 7-6(3) and Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-4.

After the defeat of Musetti, Rune expressed confidence in his abilities on grasscourts and praised himself for his mindset.

"I enjoy it [on grass]. I think I'm starting to play better and better. [It's] getting more challenging in every match and I think my mindset has been incredibly good these three matches. I've been able to come from a break behind and stay in the moment," he said in an on-court interview.

"Grass is also tough for the body," he added. "First few matches, every part of your body has to get used to it, the movement, the upper body, everything. So I was struggling a bit but I'm happy that I could finish and win a match."

Next up for Rune is a semifinal clash with Alex de Minaur on Saturday, June 24. The Australian, who is aiming for his second grasscourt title, defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the last four.

