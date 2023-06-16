Holger Rune has hailed Carlos Alcaraz for his rise and impact on the ATP tour at a young age but believes that he is not unbeatable.

After spending the 2021 season climbing from the top-150 and to World No. 32, including his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, Alcaraz burst into stardom last year.

The Spaniard won five titles — one Grand Slam, two Masters 1000s, and two ATP 500s — and rose to the top of the ATP rankings, becoming the youngest man in history to be ranked World No 1.

Alcaraz has won four titles this year (Madrid, Barcelona, Indian Wells, and Buenos Aires) and reached the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, where a bout of nerves saw him falter against Novak Djokovic.

Danish pro Rune stated that he enjoys a healthy rivalry with Alcaraz and that they push each other to get better.

"The junior rivalry with Carlos was great, we played very good games. And we get along, that's right. We confront each other a lot and push ourselves to our limits, and that's great, because it amuses people. He already knows, he is another one of those who fights until the end, and that makes everything more exciting," he told El Pais.

While Rune might lack the big-match experience of Alcaraz, it doesn't stop him from being confident. The 20-year-old believes that while it's difficult to beat the Spaniard on the court, it's not an impossible task.

"He's already lost a few games this year, so it's possible to beat him, but it's clearly going to be tough. Right now, Carlos is one of the most difficult players to beat; but, I insist, everyone is going to lose one day," he expressed.

Rune and Alcaraz have faced each other twice on the tour, with both players winning once.

Patrick McEnroe on Carlos Alcaraz: "It's highlight reel tennis but not always winning tennis"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open.

Patrick McEnroe believes that Carlos Alcaraz plays an explosive brand of tennis which doesn't always result in wins.

McEnroe's comments come a few days after Alcaraz suffered from nerves in the 2023 French Open semifinals, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The 1989 French Open doubles champion believes that Alcaraz often overexerts himself and got a little too hyped up, which eventually cost him the match.

“He's just way too uptight! The one thing you worry about with Alcaraz, you know, he's so explosive, he's so dynamic. These are the things that make him fun to watch. It's cuz a lot of times, he goes for it when he doesn't have to go for it. It's highlight reel tennis, but it's not always winning tennis. Particularly in the best of five, in a major, against Novak,” he said on an episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast.

Carlos Alcaraz is expected to get his grass swing underway at the Queens Club Championships, which commences on June 19.

