Holger Rune's mother Aneke lauds him on being the World No. 4

Aneke Rune, the proud mother of Danish player Holger Rune, has acknowledged her son's recent achievement as he held on to the World No. 4 spot in the latest ATP rankings.

The youngster recently made his third US Open appearance, squaring off against Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round. However, he succumbed to a shocking four-set loss against the Spaniard.

Despite his early exit in New York, Rune maintained his place as the World No. 4 in the latest ATP rankings. His mother Aneke Rune took to her Instagram account to share her son’s remarkable achievement and encouraged the 20-year-old to continue working hard on tour.

“Keep working hard,” Aneke Rune said

Aneke lauds her son Holger Rune on his latest achievements on the main tour

Rune picked up a back injury at the 2023 Hopman Cup, following his quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon earlier in the year. He got outplayed in both of his singles matches in France and also bowed out of the Canada Open and Cincinnati Open in the first round. Despite his efforts to make a comeback, the Dane's performance at the US Open indicated that he was still working on regaining full fitness and reaching his peak potential.

Nevertheless, he has been sensational in the last two years on the main tour. The World No. 4 has managed to amass 87 wins from 130 matches and went on title-winning runs at the Munich Open (back-to-back titles), Stockholm Open, and the Paris Masters. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Swiss Indoors Basel, 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, and the Rome Masters.

The youngster also recently decided to end his long standing coaching partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou after facing four consecutive defeats on the main tour. In his farewell message at the US Open, he underlined the importance of having a stable environment around him to enhance his performance and play at a higher level.

“Only one thing I can do is learn from this defeat, try to get stability in my team, stability around me, and, you know, do all the right things so I can perform when I’m on the court,” Holger Rune said in an interview at the US Open

Holger Rune to be assisted by long-time trainer Lars Christensen ahead of the China Open

2023 US Open - Day 1

Holger Rune has begun working with Lars Christensen ahead of his next tournament appearance on the main tour.

Following his disappointing first-round exit at the US Open 2023, the Dane made it official that he will be featuring in the upcoming China Open in Beijing. The ATP 500 event is expected to feature a star-studded lineup, including top players like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Rune confirmed Lars Christensen's appointment as his sole coach on Twitter and the duo have already started their preparations in Denmark. Christensen is expected to travel with the 20-year-old for his next tournament in Beijing.

Expand Tweet

They will be hoping to kick-off their partnership on a winning note at the China Open. Scheduled to kick off on September 28, 2023, the China Open is one of Asia's most prestigious tennis tournaments, boasting a substantial prize purse of over three million dollars.