Holger Rune doesn't see himself as one of the top favorites to win the 2023 Roland Garros, even though he defeated Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open.

Rune has had a great season so far and will surely be feared during the 2023 French Open. However, there are still players he puts before himself when talking about the favorites to win it all.

He beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6,2 in the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters on Wednesday, May 17. After the match, Holger Rune was asked if he sees himself as one of the key favorites for the French Open.

"I mean, if Rafa is ready, Novak, I still see those two as the biggest favorites. Obviously, there is Alcaraz also. There's Sinner. There are a couple of other guys that also did well in the clay season here this year. I see it may be more open this year than the other years. It's interesting. It makes it more fun. We'll see," Holger Rune stated.

Rune, like everyone else, might have it a bit easier at this year's competition. This is due to Rafael Nadal possibly pulling out of the tournament due to injury, as reported by "Relevo."

The Dane recently said that his goal is to win more French Opens than Rafael Nadal, who holds the record with 14 titles in Paris.

"I actually got asked this question couple of days ago. I'm just going to say first I have to start with one and we see (smiling)," said the World No. 7.

Rune reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, which is his best Grand Slam result to date. The goal for this year is to win a Slam title.

"I want to win a Grand Slam this year. That's what I've said in the past, and I stick to that. Obviously, I hope it can be achieved at the French Open. If not, I hope to make it in the other two Grand Slams. First, we start with one, then we see," Rune explained.

Holger Rune's best Grand Slam appearance was at the 2022 French Open

Holger Rune defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open

Holger Rune reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open in his first try at the tournament.

He beat Denis Shapovalov in the first round, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6, Henri Laaksonen in the second, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 and Hugo Gaston in the third, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. He then beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, before losing to the eventual finalist Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, 1-6, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.

Rune's first Grand Slam singles main draw appearance came at the 2021 US Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the first round. He lost in the third round in the US in 2022 and failed to win his first match at the 2022 Australian Open and Wimbledon 2022.

At the 2023 Australian Open, he lost in the fourth round to Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7.

Poll : 0 votes