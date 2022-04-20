"Rafael Nadal most impressive because he finds this will to win in every match he is playing though he is not at all young" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune, who is currently playing the 2022 Serbia Open in Belgrade, aired his views on a variety of subjects as part of a Q & A session on Twitter. Rune, who is currently the highest-ranked singles player in Denmark, lauded Rafael Nadal's will to win despite his age.

"I think right now, Rafael Nadal because he finds this will to win in every match he is playing even though he is not all young and his body must suffer from many years on tour. That's impressive," Rune said.

The 18-year-old also mentioned that the Spaniard had been his first tennis idol. Nadal, who has been out of action since picking up a rib injury at the Indian Wells Open in March, is expected to return to action at the Madrid Masters.

Rune described Novak Djokovic as a complete athlete, stating that it was inspiring to have played against the Serb.

The two met in the first round of the US Open last year, where Rune managed to win a set but eventually went down 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 against the Serb.

A bout of cramps Rune suffered after winning the second set led to a capitulation against an opponent he spoke highly of.

Rune became the second-youngest player after Alcaraz to break into the top 100

Holger Rune on an impressive run in 2022

Rune caused an upset at the Serbia Open when he defeated fifth-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and will now take on Taro Daniel of Japan in their second-round clash.

The Danish player, who has had an impressive run recently, winning the Sanremo Challenger in Italy, said he was pleased to come through with a win against Garin, who is a clay court specialist.

"I'm feeling good. It was obviously a difficult first round playing the fifth seed here and he's been doing really well on clay, his favourite surface. We all know he can be dangerous there. But I think I did well. I was prepared [from] the first point, played, took my chances and I'm very happy with [my] first victory here, the Dane added.

Holger Rune, who won the French Open boys' singles title in 2019 is now ranked World No. 72.

The Danish player made his ATP debut at the Argentina Open last year before winning his first ATP Challenger title at the 2021 Biella Challenger.

Holger Rune also became the second-youngest player after Carlos Alcaraz to make it to the top 100 in January 2022.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan