Holger Rune reunites with ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou days following shock split with Boris Becker

Holger Rune has reunited with his former coach Patrick Mouratoglou just days after his surprising split with six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.

Rune first teamed up with Mouratoglou back in October 2022 and experienced significant success under the guidance of the coach who once mentored the legendary Serena Williams.

Under the Frenchman's guidance, the Dane won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris and broke into the Top-10 rankings that year. He also finished as runner-up in the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters. However, their partnership ended abruptly after he lost in the first round of the US Open.

Rune later enlisted Boris Becker as his head coach, followed by the addition of Severin Luthi, Roger Federer's former coach. However, both partnerships concluded in January and February of this year, respectively.

In a surprising turnaround of events, Patrick Mouratoglou announced on Thursday (February 22) that he and Holger Rune have joined hands once again. The veteran coach that he will be accompanying the 20-year-old at the Mexican Open followed by the Sunshine Double.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential," Mouratoglou wrote in Instagram.

"He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami," he added.